The Arizona Diamondbacks are one of the most surprising teams of the entire early MLB 2023 season. With a speedy, old-school approach, the team is currently vying with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the NL West as both share a record of 35-25.

But if the young Diamondbacks hope to go stroke for stroke with the Dodgers all the way to October, they're going to need some help. It's most likely they'll be looking at pitching, whether reliever or starter. Even now, the Diamondbacks are probably already looking toward the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

So far, Arizona has been making a name for itself by taking advantage of the new rules implemented by the MLB this season. With bigger bases, fewer pick-off attempts from pitchers and pitch-clock adherence, the Diamondbacks are adding to their win column in large part due to their work on the base paths. In doing so, they're currently fifth in the league with 55 stolen bases. They're not fancy about it; they don't need home runs to score. Arizona just wants to put players like outstanding rookie centerfielder Corbin Carroll and others on base, frantically scoring runs.

Also, the banning of the shift has been a boon for Diamondbacks left-handers. They typically have at least four left-handed bats in their lineup in a given night, with two more being switch hitters.

Guys like Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Jake McCarthy are defensive strongholds of the team, making sure nothing gets past them with their speed and agility in the outfield. But there's also third baseman Josh Rojas, shortstop Geraldo Perdomo and second baseman Ketel Marte, who more than hold their own while also having their moments at the plate. Don't forget designated hitter Pavin Smith.

It's not offensively that the Diamondback need help, but on the mound, from the starting rotation to the bullpen. While Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly have held heir own with sub-3 ERAs, that still leaves a rotation in need, especially with veteran Zach Davies still recovering from injury. The bullpen, on the other hand, has the 10th-worst ERA in the league, ranks eighth in blown saves with 12 and ninth-worst in WHIP at 1.34.

Needless to say, if the Diamondbacks are looking to buy, they'll be shopping at the nearest pitcher's market. The question is high will they be willing to go in price? Here are three early trade targets for Arizona at the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

3. RHP Lance Lynn, White Sox

One of the few underperforming Chicago White Sox players, Lance Lynn is in the final guaranteed season of o contract, with next year's club option (worth $18 million) carrying an affordable $1 million buyout. More pressing than the matter of who picks up that bill is whether or not Lynn can regain his form.

He has uncharacteristically surrendered a lot of home runs this season, which is beyond worrisome, along with a staggering 6.55 ERA. If the Diamondbacks are confident that Lynn's performance would align with his previously established norms, they could attempt to buy low on him as a veteran mid-rotation starter.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. RHP Alex Lange, Tigers

Alex Lange of the Detroit Tigers represents an intriguing option for the Diamondbacks. Lange has one of the better curveballs in the majors, and complemented by his mid-90s fastball, has emerged as a late-inning force the Diamondbacks could greatly use.

Acquiring Lange would be a great improvement to a suspect Arizona bullpen, providing a reliable option to secure leads and bridge the gap to starters. The 27-year-old doesn't reach arbitration until 2025 and would realistically be a cheap option if the Tigers were to sell.

1. LHP Aroldis Chapman, Royals

Aroldis Chapman's value on the trade market plummeted last winter due to a disappointing season and off-the-field issues. However, the left-handed flamethrower has made a remarkable resurgence.

Known for his unparalleled velocity, Chapman has regained his form and is throwing as hard as he was when in his prime. His increased velocity has allowed him to surrender a remarkable zero home runs so far this season. While Chapman's control remains a concern, his ability to consistently miss bats and produce strikeouts makes him an enticing trade target for teams in need of bullpen help, including the Diamondbacks.

Don't risk the farm yet

While addressing their pitching needs is paramount for the Diamondbacks, they must also consider the trade-off of sacrificing top prospects, particularly outfielders in their minor league system.

Even amid recent success, Arizona still feels a year away from genuine contention, so should be cautious parting with promising young talent from their 4th-ranked MLB farm system. However, if they were to make one or multiple of these moves at the trade deadline, the Diamondbacks could make some serious noise come October.