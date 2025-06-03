The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off a series loss to the Washington Nationals this past weekend. Matters got even worse when starting pitcher Corbin Burnes left the game in the 5th inning with an apparent injury.

On Tuesday, ahead of their series against the Atlanta Braves, the Diamondbacks are placing Burnes on the 15-day IL with an elbow injury. According to Gambadoro, reliever Tommy Henry is up from Triple-A Reno as the corresponding move, and Ryne Nelson is expected to make a return to the starting rotation. Burnes will also get a second opinion on his elbow, which is common, but never a good sign.

This move comes at the wrong time for the Dbacks. They have won just two of their last 10 games and currently have a -10 run differential. The pitching staff has allowed 306 runs this season, which is the third most in the National League. Arizona is carried by their offense and will continue to do so with Burnes out for a couple of weeks.

Article Continues Below

Burnes is pitching very well in his first season in Arizona. He is 3-2 with a 2.66 ERA, with 63 strikeouts, 1.17 WHIP, .210 opponent average, in 64.1 innings pitched. His WAR is already at 2.1 on the season, which is on pace to be the highest of his career if he can stay healthy. His ERA is the 15th lowest in the majors, and his WHIP is tied for 34th.

Merrill Kelly, Zac Gallen, and Brandon Pfaadt will aim to hold down the rotation until Burnes is back. The ERA's down look great between that trio, but they have all been proven guys who are capable of getting the Diamondbacks back on the right track.

The Diamondbacks are on a road trip in Atlanta and then Cincinnati before heading home to take on the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres. After San Diego, the schedule gets much easier with matchups against the Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, and Miami Marlins.