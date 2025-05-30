The Arizona Diamondbacks have added a potential reliever to help their injury-riddled bullpen.

The ball club has signed former New York Mets right-hander Sean Reid-Foley to a minor league deal and he'll be assigned to triple-A Reno, via Alex Weiner:

“The Diamondbacks signed free agent reliever Sean Reid-Foley to a minor league contract, per transactions page. Reid-Foley was assigned to Reno. He threw 21.2 major league innings on the Mets last year with a 1.66 ERA, although he missed a lot of time with injury,” Weiner wrote on X.

Reid-Foley came up to the big leagues in 2018 with the Toronto Blue Jays and spent three seasons with them before joining the Mets in 2021. He spent four years in The Big Apple, but the righty dealt with a lot of injury problems. He's struggled to stay healthy throughout his MLB career.

The veteran has shown swing and miss stuff at times, but he struggles with command. In 131.2 career innings, he's struck out 151 hitters while walking 84. He also owns a 4.10 ERA.

The Diamondbacks' pen has struggled this year. They've compiled a 5.49 ERA so far and certainly could use another elite arm. While Reid-Foley isn't exactly elite, he has potential. If he can consistently pound the strike zone and get outs, he may get a call-up to the show.

Arizona is in fourth place in the National League West with a 27-29 record and has been in a rut as of late, going just 3-7 in their last 10 contests. Pitching is a major issue, with a team ERA of 4.73.

Torey Lovullo's squad will be hoping Reid-Foley can find his form in Reno and potentially make an impact at Chase Field. The Diamondbacks will be looking to end a two-game skid when they face the Washington Nationals on Friday in the rubber match. Merrill Kelly will take the hill.