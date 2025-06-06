The Arizona Diamondbacks secured their craziest win of the season so far on Thursday. Arizona completed the second-largest comeback in franchise history to defeat the Atlanta Braves on the road. However, a dark cloud hangs over the team now. Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes will need Tommy John surgery that will end his season prematurely. The news is a tough blow for Arizona to take ahead of their weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Burnes was the best pitcher in Torey Lovullo's rotation when he was healthy in his first season with the Diamondbacks. Arizona lured the 30-year-old away from the Baltimore Orioles this winter, signing Burnes to a six-year, $210 million deal in the process. He was meant to lead a three-headed pitching monster alongside Merill Kelly and Zac Gallen. With him out for the rest of the year, those two, along with Brandon Pfaadt, will need to step up in a big way.

While no team ever wants to lose their ace, there is a small silver lining for the Diamondbacks. They have nearly two months to make a deal to bring in another starter or two to make up for Burnes' absence. Swinging big on the trade market is not something Arizona is known for. However, Burnes' surgery gives them almost no choice if they want to contend in the National League.

We looked around the league and picked out three starters the Diamondbacks could pursue to help pick up Burnes' slack.

Jacob deGrom (Texas Rangers)

At 36 years old, Jacob deGrom is not throwing as hard as he used to. However, the 12-year veteran continues to put up elite numbers. If he can stay on the mound for the Rangers, he has a chance to earn the fifth All-Star appearance of his career. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is 5-2 with an ERA of 2.34, which is within the top 10 in all of baseball before Friday's games. Despite Texas' struggles throughout the season, deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, and Tyler Mahle are one of the best trios in the league.

deGrom's numbers so far this season make him an extremely attractive trade piece this summer. Experts are interested to see how teams will approach the Rangers asking about deGrom's availability. He could be a Game 1 starter for almost every team in Major League Baseball, but his biggest question mark has always been his health. It would take a desperate team to pay the price that Texas would expect for deGrom.

At this point in the year, the Diamondbacks might be that team. Burnes' absence leaves a gaping hole in the team. Even if Kelly, Gallen, and Pfaadt can pitch well enough to replicate his statistics, Lovullo needs a fourth starter to put at the end of his rotation. If they bring in deGrom, the veteran helps them both now and next season. He would form one of the best quartets in the league with Arizona's pieces next season if Burnes can make a full recovery.

Zach Eflin (Baltimore Orioles)

The Baltimore Orioles continue to be at the bottom of the American League. The team is talented on paper, but injuries and a terrible start have shot them in the foot. Zach Eflin spent his time on the injured list, but has been great since returning. However, the Orioles' record and the level of talent in their division could convince the team to sell this summer.

Eflin is 5-2 with a 4.47 ERA since coming back. He gives up more runs than most managers would be ok with from a high-end starter, but the Diamondbacks' offense could give him better support than Baltimore's. Arizona has been dominant at the plate, leading the league in doubles and in the top 10 in average and home runs before Friday night's game.

While fans have been clamoring for the Orioles to rebound, heading to Arizona puts Eflin under just as much pressure. However, the main different between Baltimore and Arizona is the pitchers that would surround Eflin. If he emerged as their ace after arriving, Lovullo would be elated. At this point, the Diamondbacks manager just needs a veteran who can come in and hold things steady. Gallen thrived as Arizona's ace in the past and could do so again.

Tony Gonsolin (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Inter-division trades are extremely rare in MLB, especially between rivals as bitter as the Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers. However a deal involving Tony Gonsolin could happen as a win-win deal for both teams. The Dodgers continue to wait for the return of four vital starters to their rotation. While Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been great, the rotation around him has been a mess. Gonsolin, though, has been a bright spot since returning.

Arizona has players on its roster that the Dodgers could use, specifically Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Whether or not they are willing to make a deal with the Diamondbacks is the question. Looking at the standings, Los Angeles continues to fend off the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants in a tight race in the NL West.

Gonsolin would come to Arizona and immediately fit right behind Gallen in the rotation. The 31-year-old has fought through injuries of his own, but when Gonsolin's upside is a 16-win season, the Diamondbacks could consider him worth a shot. The NL West is an arms race, with four teams chasing Los Angeles. Giving them an asset in return for Gonsolin is a risk, but a necessary one for a team in Arizona looking for answers.