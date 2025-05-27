Arizona Diamondbacks Eugenio Suarez puts the P in power. In late April, Suarez was named the NL Player of the Week for hitting four home runs against the Atlanta Braves.

There is no stopping his abundance of dominance at the plate. On Monday, Suarez emphatically hit his 15th home run of the year against the Pittsburgh Pirates, per MLB.

It came in the top of the 3rd inning as the Diamondbacks were leading 2-0. His solo dinger was to left-center field, and the Diamondbacks still held onto that lead at the game's midpoint.

Eugenio Suárez's 15th home run of year puts the @Dbacks up 3-0 💥 pic.twitter.com/ItW6Jn3uyc — MLB (@MLB) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Suarez is in the top ten for home run totals thus far. He is among the most effective and consistent power hitters in the Diamondbacks lineup. This year, he has showcased his prowess in dynamic ways.

The four home runs against the Braves put Suarez in company with a few other Diamondback hitters. Luis Gonzalez and Steve Finely were the other two who achieved that feat.

The Diamondbacks are currently in fourth place in the NL West with a 26-27 record. Last year, they were eliminated from the playoffs after splitting a doubleheader with the Braves and the New York Mets toward the end of the season.

Arizona is looking to get back into contention, and Suarez is one of the guys they rely on.

Eugenio Suarez rises to the occasion for the Diamondbacks .

If the Diamondbacks are ever to recapture their status as perennial contenders, Suarez will need to step up his game. He has done so in unique ways in recent memory.

For instance, Suarez knows how to drive runs. Last year, he hit 30 home runs and finished with 101 RBIs. He kept Arizona in the playoff hunt when he came to life in the second half of the season.

Suarez batted .325 with 24 home runs and 69 RBIs as the Diamondbacks finished with an 89-73 record. He is a reasonably solid presence at third base with a good arm and good instincts in the field.

However, that is his greatest area of improvement. Furthermore, Suarez is regarded as a team leader who brings out the best in everyone.