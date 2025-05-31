With Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen coming off a frustrating game, the 29-year-old has now been a standout for a good amount of seasons, meaning he's seen all of the best hitters. While the Diamondbacks look to improve, Gallen would speak about the toughest battles he's had to face in a still-young career.

Speaking to Chris Rose in Arizona's dugout, Gallen would be asked about since he's known as a “thinker on the mound,” which hitters approach in the same way. Without hesitation, the first person he would mention is Los Angeles Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman, who's known for being a tough at-bat.

“Yeah, I think he's standing in a dugout over there. I think Freddie [Freeman] is a guy that is tough to pitch,” Gallen said over a week ago, though the video from Rose was posted Saturday. “I think he thinks along with you, but he also can hit for damage too. So it's like some of the guys that tend to think with you aren't necessarily like huge power guys, in a sense, but the guys who think along with you and can hit for damage make it a tough at-bat.”

Freeman could be seen as a relatively easy choice, as besides his reputation for not being a huge power slugger, but a disciplined hitter who takes each at-bat meticulously. Plus, Gallen and Arizona are in the same division as Los Angeles, so the two teams are familiar with one another.

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen also names Bryce Harper among tough at-bats

While there could be frustrations with the Diamondbacks, especially Gallen, since he currently holds a 5.54 ERA and a 3-7 record with 66 strikeouts, the pitcher still has a long season to bounce back. As for other players he mentioned as being smart hitters, he would name the Philadelphia Phillies duo of stars, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

“Him [Freeman], Schwarber, I think Harper's up there too,” Gallen said. “Like those guys are trying to think along with you, especially the more so I'm in this league, the longer my career is going, like you see these guys. I mean, you know, 20, 30 times now. So, yeah, I mean those at-bats are the true kind of chess match.”

Gallen is coming off a start against the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he gave up five earned runs and six hits in five innings.

At any rate, Gallen and Arizona look to rectify their season as the team currently has a 27-3o record, which puts them second to last in the NL West, only in front of the 9-48 Colorado Rockies. Losing the first game of the series, they have two more to play against the Washington Nationals, which continues on Saturday night.