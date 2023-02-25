The Arizona Diamondbacks have buzz around them heading into the 2023 MLB season. They’ve struggled in previous years, but AZ has developed young talent and their future is bright. Arizona also made a number of moves this past offseason. It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Diamondbacks make a competitive run sooner rather than later. Let’s take a look at four bold Diamondbacks predictions for the 2023 season as Spring Training begins.

Christian Walker makes NL All-Star team, earns MVP votes

Christian Walker has a case for most underrated player in the league. Most baseball fans may say he’s “pretty good” or something along those lines. However, the truth of the matter is that Walker has been excellent at times over the past few seasons.

Walker doesn’t get on base at a respectable enough clip and he’s never been much of batting average threat. But Walker was able to record an .804 OPS with 36 home runs in 2022. He also produced over five WAR (per Baseball Reference) and won the NL Gold Glove Award at first base last year.

He struggled in limited action in 2021 for the Diamondbacks, posted decent numbers during the shortened 2020 campaign, and blasted 29 home runs with an .825 OPS back in 2019. Despite all of this, Walker has never made an All-Star team. But that will change in 2023.

Corbin Carroll wins NL Rookie of the Year

Corbin Carroll is one of MLB’s most well-round prospects. He debuted in 2022 but his official rookie season will be 2023.

Carroll is MLB’s No. 2 overall prospect, trailing only Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles. His future is bright without question and could emerge as a star during the 2023 campaign with the Diamondbacks.

Carroll features elite speed. Scouts have raved about his athleticism and defensive ability as well. However, Corbin Carroll is much more than a speedy outfielder. He offers impressive all-around hitting ability with developing power. If he can continue to build up his throwing arm, Carroll could become a true five-tool star at the MLB level.

Although there are a number of talented rookies around the National League, Corbin Carroll will have an opportunity to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award.

Zac Gallen wins NL Cy Young Award

Zac Gallen is the Diamondback’s most popular star, and even he’s underrated in a sense. The subject of trade rumors in previous seasons, Arizona has held onto their ace. Gallen rewarded them in 2022 by pitching to the tune of a 2.54 ERA and league leading 0.91 WHIP. He added 192 strikeouts for good measure.

Gallen, who was acquired from the Miami Marlins in 2019, has only finished with an ERA above three once in his career. He’s a true star who finished fifth in 2022 NL Cy Young voting.

If Arizona struggles once again, he will likely be rumored on the trade block. With that being said, Gallen has enough talent to lead Arizona and potentially help them upset the odds in 2023.

Zac Gallen will win the 2023 NL Cy Young Award.

Diamondbacks make legitimate NL Wild Card run

Winning the National League West, which features powerhouses such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, will prove to be a difficult challenge. The San Francisco Giants will also be a team to keep tabs on in the division.

But Arizona could possibly make a playoff run. They are emblematic of the 2022 Baltimore Orioles in a lot of ways, a team that finished just shy of earning a Wild Card spot.

If the Diamondbacks’ rotation can step up and pitch well behind Zac Gallen, they will make noise in the NL Wild Card conversation.