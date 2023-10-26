No one would've guessed it, but the Arizona Diamondbacks are in the World Series for the first time since 2001 when they won it all against the New York Yankees. The Snakes pulled off the unthinkable en route to the 2023 Fall Classic as well, sweeping the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers and taking down the Philadelphia Phillies in seven games, beating them twice at the always hostile Citizens Bank Park in Games 6 and 7.

Now, it's time to look ahead to a difficult series with the Texas Rangers, a ball club that can do damage at any minute with their electric offense. Ahead of Game 1 on Friday, here are three Diamondbacks bold predictions for the series.

Ketel Marte hits .400

A massive reason the Diamondbacks are even in the World Series is second baseman Ketel Marte. The switch hitter is absolutely tearing the cover off the baseball in these playoffs, slashing .358 with five doubles, one triple, and two home runs in 12 games while also driving in seven. In the NLCS specifically, Marte came up with big hit after big hit. He won Game 3 for Arizona when he smacked an RBI single to drive in Pavin Smith. That got the D-Backs back in the series after falling into a 0-2 hole. In the NLCS overall, Marte hit .387.

Okay, maybe .400 is a bit much. But, it's supposed to be bold, right? Marte has proven he's capable of stepping up on the big stage and there's no question he'll be an important player in the World Series. Expect Marte to keep raking. He will be a tough out for the Rangers pitching staff, regardless of how long the series goes. Marte's confidence is sky-high right now.

Merrill Kelly continues to deal

The 1-2 punch of Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly was absolutely vital for the Diamondbacks all season at the top end of the rotation. Although Gallen was the ace, Kelly is the one who is holding his own in the postseason. He and Brandon Pfaadt are rising to the occasion, both compiling ERAs well under three. Kelly sits at 2.65, going 2-1 in three starts, allowing five earned runs in 17 innings.

With the season on the line in Game 6 in Philly, Kelly embraced the loud Citizens Bank Park environment and completely silenced the Phillies' vibrant offense, lasting five innings and allowing a mere one run on three hits while striking out eight. Will he get hit around a bit by the Rangers? It could happen. I'm not going to say Kelly is going to throw flawless innings. But, he will battle and keep his team in every game. We'll probably see the veteran pitch twice in the World Series if it goes seven games.

Diamondbacks win in 7

Is it really that bold? I mean, the Diamondbacks have already defied all odds to get to the World Series. Like the Rangers, this is a team that lost over 100 games two seasons ago. The difference is Texas went out and spent millions to improve their roster. Arizona hasn't. A couple of smart trades and the development of young players like Corbin Carroll and Alek Thomas have paid off.

At this point, the Diamondbacks undoubtedly believe anything is possible. While there is no question they know how good of a team the Rangers are, this is a gritty group themselves. 0-2 hole? So what. Arizona has faced that before.

This will be a thrilling series that goes down to the wire. But, the D-Backs win it in seven in Arlington and become one of the best Cinderella stories in baseball in many years.