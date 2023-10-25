For the first time since 2001, the Arizona Diamondbacks will be playing in the World Series. As the prepare to take on the Texas Rangers, the Diamondbacks have named their Game 1 starter.

Arizona will be sending Zac Gallen to the hill, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The Diamondbacks will travel to take on the Rangers in Game 1, which takes place on Oct. 27.

Gallen has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season. Through his 34 regular season appearances, Gallen put up a 17-9 record with a 3.47 ERA and a 220/47 K/BB ratio. The right-hander stuck out the sixth-most batters in MLB on his way to his first All-Star nomination.

Prior to the NLCS, Gallen was looking strong in his first playoff run. He picked up wins against the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs over 11.1 innings. He struck out eight batters, but let up a suspicious five walks. Those suspicions would come to a head in the NLCS, where Gallen went 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA and a 5/4 K/BB ratio.

Despite those NLCS struggles, Torey Lovullo isn't shying away from his ace. As the Diamondbacks open up the World Series, they want to set the tone. Zac Gallen has been the team's best pitcher all season. While the Philadelphia Phillies got to him, he has been a consistent force for Arizona all year.

No one expected the Diamondbacks to make the World Series. Now that they're here, Arizona isn't looking to leave empty handed. Gallen will look to continue the Diamondbacks' shocking postseason run in Game 1.