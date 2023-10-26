Coming into the year, no one would have guessed the World Series would feature the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks, but that is exactly what we are going to witness when the series starts up on Oct. 27. The surprising runs by both teams have garnered a lot of interest among fans, and lots of baseball enthusiasts will be flocking to the ballpark to take in the action in person. So, how much do World Series tickets cost? We will answer that question below.

When and where is the World Series?

The Texas Rangers have home-field advantage in the series, meaning Games 1, 2, 6, and 7 will be at their home field. The Rangers play their games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Diamondbacks play at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, which will be the location for Games 3, 4, and 5.

Game 1: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Texas Rangers, Friday, Oct. 27 at 8:03 p.m. ET

Game 2: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Texas Rangers, Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8:03 p.m. ET

Game 3: Texas Rangers @ Arizona Diamondbacks, Monday, Oct. 30 at 8:03 p.m. ET

Game 4: Texas Rangers @ Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 8:03 p.m. ET

Game 5: Texas Rangers @ Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 8:03 p.m. ET

Game 6: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Texas Rangers, Friday, Nov. 3 at 8:03 p.m. ET

Game 7: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Texas Rangers, Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8:03 p.m. ET

How much are tickets to the World Series?

World Series tickets are available now on StubHub. Ticket prices for Game 1 start at $373 and can get as expensive as $22,500. Most tickets are in the $600-800 range. Tickets for game 2 go at a similar rate. The cheapest Game 2 tickets are $338, while the majority of the pricier seats are a little above $20,000, although the most expensive seats are $88,999. Those seats come with a variety of benefits, including access to the VIP lounge and unlimited food and drink.

Prices go up when the venue changes to Chase Field. Tickets for Game 3 start at $600, $539 for Game 4, and $374 for Game 5. The average prices are about the same as the games at Globe Life Field, though, and seats on the expensive end reach up to $13,320. Most tickets in Arizona will be under $10,000, even for the priciest seats, meaning the cheaper seats are more expensive in Arizona, but the more expensive seats are cheaper than they are in Texas.

As the series comes to a close, prices do go up. Games 6 and 7, back in Arlington, Texas, are the most expensive seats. Of course, the first to four series may not last this long, but the cheapest tickets for Game 6 are $484. There is another increase for tickets on the low end for Game 7, which are listed at $615. Game 7 pricey tickets are over $35,000. Most seats for Games 6 and 7 are going for over $1,000.

Vivid Seats and SeatGeek have similarly priced tickets as StubHub does.

2023 World Series history

This will be the 119th World Series in history. This will be the Rangers' third appearance in the World Series. They went to back-to-back appearances in 2010 and 2011, but they lost both times. The Diamondbacks have one prior World Series appearance. They won the 2001 World Series.

This was a World Series that no one would have predicted. The Rangers are a five-seed, and the Diamondbacks came into the playoffs with 84 wins and were the last team to make the postseason field.

The two teams will battle for the Commissioner's Trophy starting on Oct. 27. Who do you think will come out victorious?