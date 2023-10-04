The Arizona Diamondbacks didn’t march their way into the MLB playoffs, but they sure made a statement on Tuesday with a Game 1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The playoff team with the worst record among the 12 qualifiers, the Diamondbacks earned a comeback 6-3 win on the road and staved off a comeback attempt by the Brewers.

Once they took the lead – following a huge defensive play by Evan Longoria – the Diamondbacks were playing with as much swagger as they have all season. Longoria, who turns 38 years old on Saturday, gave some advice to his Arizona teammates following the upset win.

“You never feel that confident in the playoffs, especially on the road,” Longoria said, via Bradford Doolittle. “You should never take anything for granted. We still have to go out there and perform.”

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

Longoria knows a thing or two about the playoffs. He was thrown right into the fire as a rookie with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2008, helping the franchise reach its first World Series as a 22-year-old. Tuesday's win was his 20th playoff game since then and 36th overall.

Arizona scored four runs in a two-inning span off Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes, taking a 4-3 lead in the fourth inning. The Brewers then had bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the fifth when Evan Longoria made the aforementioned defensive gem to save the Diamondbacks.

After a strikeout, Tyrone Taylor smoked one to the left side of the diamond, only for Longoria to leap full extension and rob multiple runs away from Milwaukee. The Brewers hit just one ball out of the infield after that as the Diamondbacks put them on the brink of elimination.