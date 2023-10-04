The Arizona Diamondbacks may not have looked to convincing as playoff contenders entering their 2023 NL Wild Card series against the 92-win Milwaukee Brewers, but come postseason time, everything is a crapshoot. Such is the beauty of the MLB playoffs. And for the Diamondbacks, it wasn't too wise to count them out, especially when they have the services of playoff grizzled veteran Evan Longoria.

Longoria, back when he was with the Tampa Bay Rays, has been a clutch performer, pulling out crucial defensive plays and hitting crucial home runs whenever the team needs it the most. Who could forget the time when the current Diamondbacks third baseman hit a walk-off home run in Game 162 to clinch a playoff spot for the Rays 12 years ago?

And on Tuesday night, Evan Longoria, once again, stepped up for the Diamondbacks when the team needed it the most in their 6-3 Game 1 win over the Brewers, drawing a rave review from teammate Christian Walker in the process.

“Incredible. The guy just continues to rise to the occasion when we need him. Not only is he an excellent veteran presence, but when the moment calls for it, he is amazing,” the Diamondbacks first baseman said of Longoria, per Bradford Doolittle of ESPN.

For our discussion on who will be the NBA GOAT in 5 years, listen below:

Evan Longoria isn't the amazing presence at the plate that he was in the past, but he remains a stellar defensive player for the Diamondbacks at the hot corner. Longoria snagged a scorching liner off the bat of Brewers right fielder Tyrone Taylor, getting his team off a bases-loaded jam by doubling up Willy Adames.

Adding further to his heroics, Longoria caught Christian Yelich making a wide turn off second base from a slow roller off of the bat of William Contreras, grinding another Brewers rally to a halt. Moreover, the Diamondbacks third baseman held Adames to first off of a well-hit ball down the line, setting up a double play the very next at-bat.

This is exactly the kind of performances Evan Longoria can give his team. He has clutch imprinted on his DNA, and even as he's declined over the years due to his advanced age, he's still someone any team can count on when the games matter.