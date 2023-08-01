If the Arizona Diamondbacks are looking seriously into getting back to the postseason, they're still going to need a little bit of help. As of Monday, they've already started that by bolstering their bullpen with Seattle Mariners closer Paul Sewald. But Sewald may be only one piece of at least more that the Diamondbacks need to really give their bullpen what they need when and if they get to postseason where hitting will be much tougher. With but less than 24 hours before the MLB trade deadline comes to a close, here's who the Diamondbacks could look at for a last-minute trade.

The Diamondbacks need to look at the New York Mets

Arizona has the eighth-worst bullpen ERA in the majors right now at 4.49. It's been one of their glaring weaknesses all season. Somehow the Dbacks have managed to stay afloat this season in spite of it, even taking the top spot in the NL West for a while from the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Dodgers have come roaring back, taking their coveted first place back to Chavez Ravine for the time being, with the San Francisco Giants just behind them. The Dbacks are now holding onto third place at four games back but are still holding the second Wild Card spot.

With the acquisition of Sewald, their bullpen will most definitely take upon a massive upgrade, but at least one more piece wouldn't hurt in the likes of New York Mets left-hander Brooks Raley, who Michael Mayer at Metsmerized says is “garnering a lot of interest.”

Brooks Raley, RHP

The Mets haven't become shy, succumbing to becoming sellers at this year's trade deadline. Their initial reluctance has now turned into a strategic move towards building for the future, as they have actively engaged in trade talks to bolster their farm system and acquire talented prospects. They made that abundantly clear after trading Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers after he wasn't pleased that they initially traded off their closer, David Robertson. So, if the Mets are in a full-blown fire sale, then Raley could be the next guy on the trade block before the end of the deadline. And for a good reason, that is if you're a buyer, like the Dbacks are.

The 35-year-old left-hander has been in the league since 2012, although was out of the majors from 2014 until 2020. He's been a bit of a journeyman in that time, going from the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Houston Astros, and the Tampa Bay Rays last season. It was last year in Tampa that he brought his ERA down to 2.68, where it had been in the high four's for most of his career. This year with the Mets, he's having his best all-around year, sporting a 2.37 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 38 innings, even picking up two saves since Robertson's trade.

Brooks Raley, Wicked Sweepers. 🤢 18-20 inches of horizontal break. pic.twitter.com/cwBuhnZJWf — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 30, 2023

Raley does have a team option for the 2024 season at $6.5 million with a $1.25 million buyout, which could at least entice the Dbacks a little more if they were willing to trade some of their prospects for him. That, of course, would be indicative of what the Mets are looking for as for as prospects go. Steve Cohen isn't wanting to lay down easily, as most are saying he's still looking to compete in 2024, so that means he would need something fairly worthwhile, even if it was for a 35-year-old relief pitcher. But he and the Mets certainly are not going to get another Luisangel Acuna like they got from the Rangers after trading Scherzer.

The real question is how confident do the Dbacks feel about this season? Do they feel like they have the team to compete now or maybe just a year away?