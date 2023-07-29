The New York Mets traded reliever David Robertson to the Miami Marlins on Thursday night. It seemed to signal New York's intent to sell off pieces of their roster amid a disappointing season to this point. One of those who could be traded is future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer.

Scherzer met with the media on Friday night after the Mets defeated the Washington Nationals. In his conversation with reporters, Scherzer revealed his desire to have a discussion with team decision-makers regarding the direction of the franchise.

“You have to talk to the brass. You have to understand what they’re going to do,” Scherzer said, via The Athletic. “I told you, I wasn’t going to comment on this until Steve (Cohen) was going to sell. We traded Robertson, now I need to have a conversation. I haven’t had that conversation yet. I will.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After winning 100 games last season, many expected the Mets to push for postseason contention in 2023. However, that just hasn't happened. New York is five games under .500 and 17 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves.

On Friday, Scherzer pitched well against his former team. He struck out seven Nationals batters in six innings of one-run baseball. However, the future Hall of Famer hasn't pitched all that well this season. In fact, his ERA on the season sits slightly over 4.00 even after his start against Washington.

His track record may precede him on the trade market, though. And given the lack of quality starting pitching available, Scherzer should be in demand. It all comes down to Scherzer's conversation with Mets brass. This is certainly a situation Mets fans should keep their eyes on ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline.