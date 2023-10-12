The red-hot Arizona Diamondbacks made MLB postseason history against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS on Wednesday. The Diamondbacks became the first team ever to hit four home runs in an inning, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Arizona hit four home runs against Dodgers starter Lance Lynn in the third inning of Game 3 of their NLDS series. Gabriel Moreno, Christian Walker, Ketel Marte, and Geraldo Perdomo all went yard as the Diamondbacks built a 4-0 lead against Los Angeles.

The Diamondbacks' offense has befuddled the Dodgers in the NLDS

The Diamondbacks pummelled Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw in Game 1. Kershaw gave up six hits and six earned runs in the first inning. He also surrendered a three-run home run to Gabriel Moreno that gave a 5-0 lead it never relinquished. Corbin Carroll and Alek Thomas added one home run each in the Diamondbacks' 11-2 thrashing of the Dodgers in Game 1. The nine-run deficit was the fifth-worst loss in Dodgers franchise history.

Clayto Kershaw aptly summed up the Dodgers' forgettable performance in Game 1.

“Disappointing. Embarrassing. You just feel like you let everybody down. The guys, a whole organization, that looked to you to pitch well in Game 1. It's just embarrassing, really. So I just feel like I let everybody down,” Kershaw said.

The Diamondbacks' bats came to life again in Game 3. This time around, it was Lance Lynn's turn to take a beating on the mound.

Upstart Arizona is taking it to the more experienced Dodgers, who won 100 games in the regular season. The Diamondbacks are in the postseason for the first time since 2017. Nobody would've thought they would go up 2-0 on the Dodgers in the NLDS. Now, the Diamondbacks are on the verge of advancing to the NLCS for the first time since 2007.

Arizona's incredible offense has the Dodgers teetering on the brink of elimination. If Torey Lovullo's squad keep swinging their hot bats, they will complete one of the biggest upsets of the postseason.