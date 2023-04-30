Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are calling up outfielder prospect Dominic Fletcher amid an injury to outfielder Corbin Carroll, according to a Sunday tweet from The Athletic Staff Writer Zach Buchanan.

“The Diamondbacks are calling up prospect Dominic Fletcher, per a source,” wrote Buchanan. “Not sure what the corresponding move would be, although Corbin Carroll’s knee injury last night might be related.”

Corbin Carroll is not going on the injured list, according to Buchanan.

The Diamondbacks selected Fletcher in the second round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Arkansas, according to Baseball Reference. He played in 102 games for the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Diamondbacks’ Double-A affiliate, before splitting time between the Sod Poodles and Reno Aces in 2022. Fletcher has played in 22 games for Reno, Arizona’s Triple-A affiliate, earning 30 hits, 22 runs and 13 RBI.

Carroll left Saturday’s 11-4 win over the Colorado Rockies with a left leg injury, according to ESPN. He hit the outfield wall while trying to corral a run-scoring double from Rockies’ second baseman Ryan McMahon at the bottom of the sixth inning.

“He is doing OK. I think we dodged a bullet,” said Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, describing Carroll’s injury as a left knee contusion, via the Associated Press. “All the tests have come back very, very positive and he’s day to day.

“So, he was just trying to make a play and that’s who he is. I think the impact on his knee, fortunately it hit the padding on the fence and we dodged a bullet.”

Carroll finished the night with one hit, one RBI and a .309 batting average. Four different Diamondbacks earned two runs, including shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, who tacked on three hits and four RBI.

A former first-round selection out of Lakeside School in the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft, Corbin has played in two seasons and 60 games for the Diamondbacks. He has earned 30 hits, four home runs and 19 runs in 28 games in the 2023 season.

The Diamondbacks agreed to an 8-year, $111 million contract extension with Carroll in March, one that includes a team option worth $23 million for the 2031 season, according to MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert.