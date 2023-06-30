Everyone in the Arizona Diamondbacks community held their collective breath when Corbin Carroll went down with an injury. However, Carroll's latest injury update should allow all Diamondbacks fans to take a sigh of relief.

Carroll was forced to leave Arizona's Thursday contest against the Tampa Bay Rays with a shoulder injury. The outfielder underwent strength tests after the game and his shoulder is now, ‘strong and stable,' accoding to head coach Torey Lovullo, via Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. Still, Carroll is no stranger to shoulder injuries and understands it's not something that will immediately heal.

“Really weird feeling in my shoulder that I hadn't felt since the injury happened,” Carroll said. “So it shook me up pretty good. I was pretty concerned and wanted to make sure that the stability was there. And they checked it out and I got the green light there, which was a huge weight off of my shoulders.”

The injury Carroll is referring to came back in 2021. He was forced to miss almost the entire 2021 season after undergoing surgery for a labrum tear. This time around, it appears that Carroll has avoided a long-term injury.

Which would be a major win for the Diamondbacks. Arizona has been one of the biggest surprises in the MLB this season as they lead the NL West with their 48-34 record. Carroll has been a major part of their success as the rookie was named a 2023 All-Star Game starter. On the year, Carroll is hitting .292 with 17 home runs, 44 RBI and 24 stolen bases.

Corbin Carroll is on the fast track to NL Rookie of the Year. Both the outfielder and the Diamondbacks will hope his injury doesn't keep Carroll away too long.