Arizona adds a defensive-minded catcher to their Spring Training roster.

The Diamondbacks are in agreement with catcher Tucker Barnhart on a minor league contract. He’ll be in camp as a non-roster invitee, according to Robert Murray of Fansided:

Source: Free-agent catcher Tucker Barnhart is signing a minor-league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks that includes an invite to spring training. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 3, 2024

With the move, the Diamondbacks acquire a defense-first catcher to their Spring Training squad.

Barnhart won a pair of Gold Gloves during his eight-year run with the Cincinnati Reds. He's still considered an above average defensive catcher, but his numbers are down from his 2019-21 peak. It’s a similar story in terms of throwing out baserunners. Barnhart threw out a middling seven of 37 runners in 312 2/3 innings with the Cubs.

Last winter, the Cubs signed Barnhart to a two-year, $6.5MM guarantee. He appeared in only 47 games before being released. Chicago turned to 24-year-old Miguel Amaya to pair with Yan Gomes late in the summer. Barnhart caught on with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a non-roster deal for the stretch run. He appeared in seven Triple-A games.

Chicago is still responsible for Barnhart’s $3.25MM salary for the 2024 season. If he makes the Diamondbacks' roster, the Cubs will only owe him the prorated portion of the $740K league minimum for whatever time he spends in the majors. He’d be a low-cost veteran option to back up Gabriel Moreno, who has clearly established himself as the Diamondbacks' top catcher.

With nearly a decade of MLB experience, the 32-year-old has a strong reputation for his work with a pitching staff, and that's likely his appeal for the Diamondbacks. Barnhart's offensive numbers have been particularly poor over the past two years. In 431 plate appearances over the last two seasons, the left-handed hitter has a .215/.286/.264 slash line.