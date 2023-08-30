The Los Angeles Dodgers are in cruise control in the 2023 MLB regular season, but that doesn't mean they're just going to sit on their hands and not make a move. In fact, the Dodgers just made an intriguing decision to sign a catcher to a minor-league contract, according to MLB insider Robert Murray.

“Source: Free-agent catcher Tucker Barnhart and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a minor-league contract.” shared Murray via X ( the social media app that was formerly known as Twitter).

Adding Barnhart to the organization is unlikely to move the needle much for the Dodgers, but he will become a much more interesting asset for the team, especially if Los Angeles sees a significant drop in the production and effectiveness — or an injury — of either of their two catchers in Will Smith and Austin Barnes.

Prior to his agreement with the Dodgers, Barnhart played a total of 44 games with the Chicago Cubs in the 2023 MLB season. He slashed just .202/.285/.257 with zero home runs, three doubles, and nine RBIs across 123 plate appearances. Barnhart was released by the Cubs on Aug. 20 a day after he was designated by Chicago to assignment.

Barnhart also spent several seasons with the Cincinnati Reds from 2014 to 2021 when the team decided to trade him to the Detroit Tigers for Nick Quintana. The Tigers would then pick up their club option on him for the 2022 campaign worth $7.75 million.

With the Dodgers, Barnhart is in a much better position to win a World Series title, with the potential of getting called up there for the veteran.