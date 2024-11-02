The Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves with an interesting update about Joc Pederson and Merrill Kelly's contract situations. Pederson has declined his end of a mutual option, source tells ESPN, according to Jesse Rogers. Not to mention that Arizona is picking up Merrill Kelly's $7 million option, according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

One of the most consistent Diamondbacks players could be on the move. On the flip side, Kelly is staying in The Valley after an injury-riddled 2024 season.

Pederson had arguably the best season of his 11-year career. He batted .275 with 23 home runs and 64 RBIs. He also had a .908 OPS, the highest of his career. Pederson signed a one-year deal with Arizona and proved that he's worthy of a nice contract.

Although it was the fourth time he signed a one-year contract, his production was a constant for a fickle Diamondbacks team. Also, he played in 132 games, a metric that many Arizona players had less of due to injury, especially Kelly.

He was one of those who was bitten by the injury bug. Kelly was on the 60-day IL and missed four months with a shoulder injury. Although he went 5-1, he had his highest ERA since the 2021 season. Kelly was working his way back but missed a big chunk of the season. His availability could've had Arizona back in the playoffs.

Will Joc Pederson and Merrill Kelly stay with the Diamondbacks, long-term?

Pederson had a “prove-it” year by signing that one-year deal. The Arizona designated hitter had his best season at 32 years old. Still, he might demand a more lucrative and longer contract. Considering his age, it might cause some skepticism from the front office about extending Pederson. Still, the production is impressive, considering he was known as mostly a power hitter.

For Kelly, he's likely to be the mainstay. He and Zac Gallen have been the No. 1 and No. 2 pitchers on the starting unit. Kelly's mix of velocity, movement, and a variety of pitches make hitters frequently guess. Also, he's one of the most reliable pitchers in the league. For instance, he threw 200.1 innings in 2022 and 177.2 innings in 2023 as the No. 2 ace. That metric goes a long way, especially in playoff time.

As of now, nothing has been said if Pederson will be extended. He could be in line for an extension at a later date. Kelly could have the same scenario as Pederson next season if he outperforms his contract.