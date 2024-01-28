Veteran slugger Joc Pederson joined the Diamondbacks in free agency, looking to prove his value to a winning team.

Joc Pederson is joining the Arizona Diamondbacks on a one-year deal after testing the free-agency waters. He will be a key part of a competitive team, though it’s possible that he could have had a more prominent role on another squad.

Plenty of teams could have landed Pederson but he chose to join the defending National League champions. This is Pederson's fourth time agreeing to a one-year deal in free agency, which includes his $19.5 million qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants last offseason. The 31-year-old wanted a prove-it deal before trying again to secure a long-term contract, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Rosenthal writes the following about Pederson: “Perhaps he could have landed a multi-year contract with another club. But in his talks with the Diamondbacks, he mentioned a desire to restore his value before re-entering the market next offseason, according to a team source briefed on the talks.”

In 121 games last season, Pederson posted a .764 OPS with 84 hits, 57 walks, 51 RBI and 15 home runs. He brings power at the plate but is lacking in speed on the basepaths and with the glove. The Diamondbacks have fortified their young core with veterans who can mash. In a hyper-competitive NL, they’re going to need all the help they can get.

Pederson will help a stellar Diamondbacks cast headlined by youngsters Corbin Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo and Gabriel Moreno and veterans Ketel Marte, Christian Walker and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Along with newcomers Eugenio Suarez and Eduardo Rodriguez, Pederson should have another shot at competing for a World Series.