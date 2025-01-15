As the Arizona Diamondbacks signed Corbin Burnes to a huge contract, there have been massive expectations put on the team heading into the next season. Showing Burnes' excitement about joining the Diamondbacks, he spoke in his introductory press conference about the goals he has for the team.

Burnes signed with Arizona to a $210 million contract as he looks to be their ace pitcher coming off a productive handful of seasons with the Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers. During the press conference, Burnes would talk about how in the way the team is “built,” they are set up to go far in the postseason, just as they did in 2023 being in the World Series.

“This is a team that's built to win baseball games and to win the postseason,” Burnes said. “They showed that in 23 obviously, had another great year. Last year got beat out with, you know, the tiebreaker deal for the postseason. But this is a really good baseball team, a young baseball team, so it's got many years of winning ahead of them. So that was, you know, part of the reason for looking at the Diamondbacks and some other teams was, I've said it before, I want to come in, I want to win.”

Corbin Burnes expects the Diamondbacks to “win a lot of baseball games”

While there have been rumors of other teams having higher offers than the Diamondbacks for Burnes, it could show the faith he has in the team to produce not just excellent individual statistics, but also lots of winning. Burnes would echo the same sentiments in his introductory press conference that the “plan” is to have a lot of victories to prove the “excitement” and hype around Arizona is real.

“I want to win the entire time I'm here, and this is a team that's built to do that,” Burnes said. “We're starting this thing, we're going to continue to build and we're going to win a lot of baseball games. So that's, that's the plan, and that was part of the reason why I came here as well as the family aspect. It was, this is a good baseball team. Just the excitement around this team and around the last couple of years. And you know this is a team that's going to win a lot of baseball games for years to come.”

He also spoke about how he knew Arizona was the real deal when facing them in 2023 and was hit with a reality check.

At any rate, the Diamondbacks finished 89-73 which put them third in the NL West as they were tied with two teams with the same record but missed the playoffs while the other squads made it. Now bolstering their pitching rotation in a huge way, they look to have an impeccable 2025.