Corbin Burnes signed a massive six-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks in recent days, but there's been a lot of speculation about how much other teams offered him. The San Francisco Giants reportedly didn't offer more than Arizona did to Burnes, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Giants, Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles all offered contracts to Burnes. Ultimately, it was a number of factors that made Burnes choose the Diamondbacks. That included the amount of taxes he would have to pay, as well as the team's proximity to his home in the Phoenix area.

Burnes and the Diamondbacks agreed to a $210 million deal. It includes a massive signing bonus, per USA Today, as well as a $30 million salary each of the next two seasons.

Burnes pitched for the Baltimore Orioles in 2024, after playing several years for the Milwaukee Brewers. He had a solid season in Baltimore, posting a 2.92 ERA. He picked up 15 victories.

The Giants are searching for a winning roster once again

The Giants are now in a tough position in the National League. San Francisco has been trying to build a winning roster again through free agency, but haven't been able to hit enough home runs. In 2024, the Giants finished with a disappointing 80-82 record.

The club is moving in a different direction in the front office. Buster Posey is the new president of baseball operations, and will have to find other players out there like Burnes.

“I know we’ll be very diligent in our decision-making,” Posey said in November, per MLB.com. “Something I kind of tried to inject with the group is for us not to be hamstrung from that potential fear of failure and knowing that, hey, sometimes, we’re going to have to risk a media member saying this was a bad decision or a bad move. But if we feel convicted in it, you have to be OK with it.”

The Giants last won the World Series in 2014.