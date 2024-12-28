The Arizona Diamondbacks were recently able to sign pitcher Corbin Burnes, and it turns out they had a lot of competition for him this offseason. There were three other teams making strong overtures for the pitcher, per USA Today.

The Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants all expressed interest in Burnes. The Giants and Blue Jays reportedly offered more money to him in a proposed contract, but tax issues played a role in his desire to sign with Arizona.

Burnes also really loved the idea of being able to stay close to Phoenix, where he has a home. That played a role in his decision to not stay in Baltimore. The Orioles aggressively pursued Burnes, and it makes sense. Baltimore is chasing the Yankees in the AL East.

The Diamondbacks are paying big money to the hurler. Burnes agreed to a six-year, $210 million contract with the Diamondbacks. Arizona made the World Series two years ago but lost to the Texas Rangers. The team failed to make the postseason in 2024, but finished with a winning record.

The Diamondbacks are adding depth to their rotation

The Diamondbacks are quietly putting together one of the best rotations in the National League. Burnes was a highly-sought after free agent, and his addition adds more strength to the starting pitching.

Arizona has Zac Gallen, Eduardo Rodriguez and several other strong arms to complement Burnes. Burnes had a great 2024 campaign with the Orioles, throwing for more than 194 innings. He fanned 181 batters and posted a respectable 2.92 ERA. He finished fifth in AL Cy Young voting.

Arizona will need that pitching to get another chance at winning the NL Pennant. The Los Angeles Dodgers just won the World Series, after Shohei Ohtani joined the team. The New York Mets also just signed Juan Soto, and look to return to the NLCS. Arizona will have to have a lot of talent, as well as luck, to make another trip to the World Series in 2025.

Diamondbacks fans have a good reason to hope. In his career, Burnes has posted a 3.19 ERA. He joined Baltimore in a trade from the Milwaukee Brewers, following the 2023 season. Burnes has 60 career victories, and two career saves. He's a four-time All-Star who also won the Cy Young following the 2021 campaign for the Brewers.

The pitcher also finished the 2021 season as the NL ERA leader, and the 2022 campaign as the strikeouts leader.