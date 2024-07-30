Amid the approaching MLB trade deadline, the Arizona Diamondbacks' first baseman Christian Walker left the game against the Nationals on Monday due to a suspected injury.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nick Piecoro relayed the Diamondbacks' report that Walker exited the game due to “left oblique tightness.”

Meanwhile, in another post, Jon Morosi added that Walker's departure from the game was “not related to a trade.”

Christian Walker injury report

Christian Walker had to leave the game against the Nationals in the bottom of the third inning due to left oblique tightness. According to team manager Torey Lovullo, Walker felt his obliques getting tight as he got struck out in the second inning.

Afterward, Walker secured a running catch in foul territory, which he threw to second base. However, when he got off the field near the end of the half inning, he told the team's training staff that he was hurt.

Shortstop Kevin Newman took over first baseman duties as Walker left for the locker room. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks' outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had played 25 games in his MLB career at first base, but Arizona has only played him twice as a replacement since joining the team in 2023.

Christian Walker was unavailable to the press for comment after the game. For now, the team has scheduled an MRI for the first baseman on Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury.

Despite his absence, the Diamondbacks held on to win the game 9-8, thanks to a walk-off two-run homer by pinch-hitter Corbin Carroll at the bottom of the ninth. His homer capped off their comeback of seven runs in the final three frames.

This injury should hit the Arizona Diamondbacks hard. They'll be losing a two-time Rawlings Golden Glove winner who also played a major role on both sides of the ball.

Christian Walker also led the team with 71 RBIs and 23 home runs.