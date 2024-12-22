The Arizona Diamondbacks made a significant move to address their roster this offseason, acquiring All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor from the Cleveland Guardians. However, according to general manager Mike Hazen, the team’s work is far from finished. Hazen’s comment after the trade revealed Arizona's mindset.

“We still have a lot of work to do this offseason.” via Alex Weiner on X, formerly Twitter.

The trade, which sent pitcher Slade Cecconi and a competitive balance Round B draft pick to the Guardians, fills a notable void left by Christian Walker, who recently signed with the Houston Astros. Naylor, 27, brings a power-packed bat to the Diamondbacks’ lineup. He hit a career-high 31 home runs with 108 RBIs last season and earned his first All-Star selection.

While Naylor’s offensive capabilities are evident, his defense at first base does not match the Gold Glove pedigree of Walker. Hazen acknowledged this gap but expressed confidence in Naylor’s work ethic. “We think he’s a solid first baseman. He works really hard at it, and we’re going to push him pretty hard because we value [defense] heavily,” Hazen stated during a press conference.

The D-backs want to keep adding this offseason

The Diamondbacks are not stopping with the addition of Naylor. Hazen made it clear the team remains active in both the trade and free agency markets. “We have offers going all over the place. Nothing that’s overly close, but we have ideas… in the various areas we’ve talked about in the past,” Hazen said, hinting at a focus on bullpen upgrades and potentially bolstering the offense further.

The trade for Naylor reflects the D-backs win-now approach. While Naylor has only one year remaining on his contract, Hazen emphasized the importance of prioritizing the 2025 team’s competitiveness. “We believe in this team next year, and it’s our responsibility to ensure that team has the best chance to win,” Hazen explained.

Parting with Cecconi, a 25-year-old pitcher with upside, was not easy for the Diamondbacks. Hazen praised Cecconi’s potential, noting that young pitchers often take time to fully develop. However, he underscored the reality of trading for talent like Naylor: “If you’re going to go out and get good players, you have to give up good players.”

As the Diamondbacks set their sights on further moves, one area of uncertainty remains the designated hitter role. Hazen admitted it’s “still pretty fluid,” leaving room for Arizona to explore creative solutions.

With their sights set on competing in a crowded National League West, Arizona’s acquisition of Naylor is a step in the right direction—but Hazen’s comments suggest more dominoes are yet to fall this offseason.