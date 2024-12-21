Despite reaching the American League Championship Series this past postseason, the Cleveland Guardians are shuffling their roster. They traded first baseman Josh Naylor to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday but wasted no time in acquiring his replacement. Veteran Carlos Santana is returning to his first MLB home after agreeing to a one-year, $12 million contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Dominican Republic native signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2005 but earned his first big-league opportunity with Cleveland. He enjoyed two successful stints there, separated by a one-year stay with the Philadelphia Phillies, and is now ready for another run with the Guardians. He continues to be a coveted addition for small-market franchises that are looking for impactful production at an affordable rate.

Guardians try to juggle the present and future in offseason

Santana belted 23 home runs and 71 RBIs and won his first-career Gold Glove with the Minnesota Twins in his age-38 season in 2024. Although it is risky to move on from Naylor's solid bat, president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti is upgrading first base from a defensive standpoint.

Cleveland is staying true to its identity, flipping second baseman Andres Gimenez to the Toronto Blue Jays before his contract is due to spike and dealing away Naylor before he hits free agency next offseason. Fans understand how the Guards operate by now, but they would like to see ownership be a tad more aggressive with its finances.

Maximizing return value for players who might cost more than they produce can be explained, just as long as the organization is investing in other areas. Beyond re-signing Shane Bieber to a one-year contract and now bringing back Carlos Santana, Cleveland has not done much to address its MLB roster. Though, the Guardians usually have one or two tricks up their sleeve.

Santana, a former All-Star who was part of the franchise's last pennant win, should do his part to keep the club in AL Central contention in 2025. With more than 1,300 games played for Cleveland, strong leadership presence and a dependable glove, this man exemplifies “Guardians baseball.” Progressive Field will welcome him back with open arms.