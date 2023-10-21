The Philadelphia Phillies appeared to be in complete control of the NLCS following the first two games of the series. Even after Philadelphia dropped Game 3, it still looked like their series to lose. Sure enough, the Phillies held a 5-3 lead in the 8th inning of Game 4. Then, however, Craig Kimbrel fell apart and the Arizona Diamondbacks took a 6-5 lead. Arizona never looked back and the NLCS will now head to Game 5 all tied up at two games apiece.

Kimbrel, who surrendered three runs in the 8th, discussed his forgettable outing after the game, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Phillies: Craig Kimbrel speaks after disastrous performance

“I wouldn’t say location,” Kimbrel said of the two-run home run he surrendered to Alek Thomas in the inning. “It was terrible. He just put a good swing on it, and hit it out of the ballpark.”

The Phillies' reliever then answered questions about his confidence and mentality moving forward, via Nightengale as well.

“I mean, the last two games sucked. I roll up in here and cost us two games,” Kimbrel stated. “I can’t let that get in the way of what my job is and what I need to do. I need to show up and be ready.

“I mean, I’ve been doing this for a long time. I’ve lost a lot of ball games and I won a lot of ball games. And the only way you come back to be successful is believing you can. And I believe the next time I touch the ball it’s going to be great.”

Phillies-Diamondbacks NLCS

The Phillies know what it takes to pull off an upset. They did so against the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. As a result, they will not take the Diamondbacks for granted.

Philadelphia hasn't been favored much in the playoffs over the past two years. However, most people around the MLB world selected the Phillies to win this series. Although momentum has shifted in Arizona's direction, and Game 5 will be played at the Diamondbacks' home field, the Phillies will be prepared for this situation.

Game 5 projects to be another competitive contest between these teams. First pitch is scheduled for 8:07 PM EST at Chase Field in Arizona.