The Arizona Diamondbacks weren't in a great spot late in Game 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies, but they once again managed to pull off a rally to walk away with a 6-5 victory over the Phillies to tie their NLCS series at two games apiece. After the win, Torey Lovullo dropped a surprising admission that will surely frighten Philadelphia and their fans.

As the series shifted to Arizona, the Phillies were riding high, as they had a 2-0 lead, and had been dominant early on in the postseason. That led to Garrett Stubbs making a bold prediction that Philadelphia would be celebrating a trip to the World Series in the swimming pool at Chase Field. Lovullo said after the Diamondbacks Game 4 comeback victory that his players have been using that as motivation, which isn't a good sign for the Phillies.

“I’m tired of that narrative that we're lucky to be here. I think they take things personal. They have a chip on their shoulder. I know their backup catcher [Garrett Stubbs] made a statement about sprinting towards the pool or making a beeline to the pool. So, I think they're wearing that a little bit, and they're motivated by that externally, and they're motivated to be as good as they possibly can internally.’’ – Torey Lovullo, USA Today

Can Torey Lovullo and the Diamondbacks continue to thwart the Phillies?

You never want to give your opponent bulletin board material, especially in the playoffs, but it appears that's exactly what the Phillies have ended up doing here, and it could come back to bite them. Lovullo has clearly gotten his group motivated to find a way to take down Philadelphia, and with the NLCS now being a best of three series, Arizona may have all the momentum they need to punch their ticket to the World Series.