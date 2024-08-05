ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Guardians prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Diamondbacks Guardians.

The Cleveland Guardians just split a four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles in a possible preview of the American League Championship Series. The Guardians went toe to toe with a strong, accomplished American League opponent and held their ground. There is no reason for Cleveland to walk away from that series thinking it can't beat Baltimore with a spot in the World Series on the line. The Guardians now need to make sure they maintain their lead in the American League Central and do not let the Minnesota Twins or Kansas City Royals make a strong challenge for the division title in the next two months. Cleveland has done so well to get to this point, but there are still roughly 50 games left in the season, nearly one-third of the 162-game schedule. Cleveland is roughly 70 percent to its goal, but the remaining 30 percent cannot be taken for granted. It's time for Cleveland to find a finishing kick.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are alive and kicking. They are surging up the standings and have discovered their offense, which was AWOL for most of the first two and a half months of the season. Corbin Carroll has hit better, and Joc Pederson has smashed a number of very big home runs this season, including Sunday's big blast to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, but the real story behind Arizona's summer surge is Ketel Marte. He hit his 27th homer of the season on Sunday against the Bucs. He is swatting the ball left and right and is carrying the Diamondbacks' offense. He is playing at a superstar level, and if he keeps it up, it's going to be hard to see how the D-Backs won't return to October to defend their National League pennant.

Diamondbacks-Guardians Projected Starters

Zac Gallen vs. Logan Allen

Zac Gallen (9-5) has a 3.56 ERA. He isn't quite at the level he established in previous seasons, when he made a strong run at the Cy Young Award, but Gallen is still a very good pitcher who knows how to pitch with men on base and get himself out of trouble. Last week was representative of a good (not great) Gallen start. He scattered six hits in six innings but allowed only one run. He pitched really well in the important moments. He needs to continue to do that, and the Guardians will pose a significant challenge. Passing this test would show that Gallen is ready for the stretch run and the bigger games awaiting Arizona.

Last Start: Wednesday, July 31 versus the Washington Nationals: 6 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: 8 starts, 36 IP, 33 H, 16 R, 5 HR, 16 BB, 37 K

Logan Allen (8-4) has a 5.67 ERA. He has benefited a lot from Cleveland's thriving offense. As you can see below, he hasn't pitched in four weeks. Cleveland needs Allen to eat up innings and keep the team competitive. He doesn't need to be a hero. He just needs to provide good length and minimize damage.

Last Start: July 6 versus the San Francisco Giants: 4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 4 BB, 9 K

2024 Home Splits: 7 starts, 33 2/3 IP, 37 H, 24 R, 7 HR, 17 BB, 32 K

Here are the Diamondbacks-Guardians MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Guardians Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -126

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Guardians

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. PT

TV: MLB (Diamondbacks) / Bally Sports Great Lakes (Guardians) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Zac Gallen is a much better pitcher than Logan Allen. It's that simple. Ketel Marte being on a heater also helps Arizona's chances in this game.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians just lost two home games to the Orioles. They are in a very good bounce-back spot here and can get to Zac Gallen, who allows plenty of baserunners.

Final Diamondbacks-Guardians Prediction & Pick

The pitching matchup gives Arizona the advantage, but the Guardians are the better team. You can — and should — pass on this game.

Final Diamondbacks-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians moneyline