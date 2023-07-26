The Arizona Diamondbacks and manager Torey Lovullo find themselves in an unfamiliar position ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline. The Diamondbacks are in the playoff picture and looking to be buyers. One or two trades could propel Arizona to its first postseason since Torey Lovullo led the team to the playoffs as a rookie manager in 2017.

The Diamondbacks' rebuilding process has finally turned the team into a playoff contender. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Corbin Carroll was named to the All-Star team as a rookie. Arizona ace Zac Gallen is an NL Cy Young candidate. The Diamondbacks are on pace for 87 wins after finishing at least 10 games under .500 in three straight years.

“We were the hunters, now we’re being hunted,” Lovullo told reporters on Wednesday, via USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The teams that are doing the hunting are right on the cusp of catching the Diamondbacks. Arizona technically sits atop the wild-card standings. The Diamondbacks have the same record as the San Francisco Giants, and the Cincinnati Reds are only a percentage point behind Arizona. With the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins on their heels, the Diamondbacks could be a short losing streak away from falling to fifth place in the NL wild-card race.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After leading the NL West for much of the season, the Diamondbacks are four games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen said he wants to be aggressive and acquire pitching at the trade deadline, according to Nightengale. Hazen noted that's difficult to read the trade market because so many teams haven't decided if they're buyers or sellers.

Arizona could sure use some pitching help. The Diamondbacks are 6-13 in July in large part because of the team's 5.65 ERA during the month.

Arizona ranks third in the NL in runs scored and 12th in ERA for the 2023 season.