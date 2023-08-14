The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to Coors Field to take on the Colorado Rockies for the start of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Diamondbacks-Rockies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Diamondbacks lead the season series with the Rockies 6-1. They have not played well since the trade deadline, and they have fallen to .500, and are now 2.5 games out of a wild card spot. In seven games with Colorado, the Diamondbacks are hitting pretty well, though. They are batting .288 as a team with 28 extra base hits. Christian Walker leads the team with 10 hits, and two home runs. Ketel Marte has two home runs, as well. On the mound, the Diamondbacks have 3.92 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 8.3 K/9 against the Rockies. Of the seven games played, the Diamondbacks have gotten three quality starts from their starting pitchers.

The Rockies are batting .269 against the Diamondbacks this season. Colorado has just four home runs in the seven games. Ryan McMahon and Ezequiel Tovar lead the Rockies with 10 hits, including a home run each. They each have a triple, as well. C.J Cron and Randal Grichuk were on the team when they played the Diamondbacks, so the Rockies will obviously be missing those two batters. On the mound, the Rockies are allowing almost seven earned runs a game, and they have just 42 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

Merill Kelly will start for the Diamondbacks while Chris Flexen is the starting pitcher for the Rockies.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Rockies Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks ML: -230

Colorado Rockies ML: +190

Over: N/A

Under: N/A

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

TV: AT&T Sports Rocky Mountain

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Merill Kelly is having himself a good season this year. He has a 3.05 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and opponents are batting just .219 off him. In two starts this month, Kelly has thrown 12 innings, allowed just two runs, and struck out 11. Those starts came against a couple good teams in the Minnesota Twins, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kelly has been very good since returning from injury. If he can continue to pitch well, as he has been, the Diamondbacks will not have a problem covering this spread.

Kelly already has a start against the Rockies this season. That was back in April, but it was at Coors Field. In that start, Kelly threw six innings, allowed just one run on six hits, and struck out five batters. The Rockies offense has only gotten worse as the season has progessed, so the task at hand is not any harder than it was. If Kelly can have that same type of start, the Diamondbacks will cover the spread.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies will need to score to win in this game. Flexen is struggling this season, and he is bound to give up some runs in the game. Colorado needs to put up runs in this game. As mentioned, the Rockies are hitting pretty well against the Diamondbacks. McMahon will be the key player in this game. He leads the team in home runs, and is slugging over .450. 16 of his 19 home runs have come against right-handed pitching. If he can come to the plate with some runners on base, the Rockies could cover this spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are the easy favorites in this game. Just looking at the pitching matchup, the Diamondbacks are the easy choice. Kelly is much better than Flexen, and that will not change in this game. I will take the Diamondbacks to win this game and cover the spread. However, in this case, I will take the moneyline. When the over/under becomes available, I like the over to be hit, as long as it is less than 10 runs.

Final Diamondbacks-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks ML (-230)