The nephew of Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tommy Pham has recently been the subject of cyberbullying after Pham and opposing fans got heated. MLB is now investigating the matter, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports.

Pham went back and forth with fans of the San Diego Padres during a game and even got heckled afterward. Some fans allegedly took it too far and made some comments about Pham's teenage nephew.

Pham took to the website formerly known as Twitter to address the incident. “PSA to all fans coming at my nephew on Instagram leave my nephew out of this he’s 13 yrs old and shocker it’s all white ppl, your life must suck really bad for you to talk shit to a 13 yr old!!!,” the Diamondbacks veteran posted.

Well before joining the Diamondbacks after being traded there from the New York Mets, Pham spent two seasons as a productive player for the Padres. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo came to Pham's defense, saying how crazy it was for fans of the team he used to play for to treat him so poorly.

“These fans are awful to Tommy,” Lovullo said. “I hear some terrible things coming from the stands. It's not just the normal ‘You’re a bum’ stuff. It's deeper, it's ugly…I don't know the details of it. I just didn't like what was coming out of these fans' mouth. It's real. I'm not making that up. If you get near our dugout, you'd be amazed at what's being said.”

Tommy Pham has helped the Diamondbacks stay competitive in the National League Wild Card race, as he has 16 hits in as many games to go along with 14 RBI and a .790 OPS with Arizona.