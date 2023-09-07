In a heartfelt and emotional moment, shortstop Nick Ahmed received the news of his designation for assignment (DFA) from the Arizona Diamondbacks. In a conversation with D-backs GM Mike Hazen, Ahmed learned about the decision.

“Just explained they're gonna call up [Jordan] Lawlar and try to put out a better lineup against left-handed pitching … I get it. I didn't do my job well enough,” Ahmed shared about his conversation with Hazen.

The news was undoubtedly disappointing for Ahmed, who has spent a decade with the Diamondbacks. He expressed his feelings, saying, “Disappointed obviously. Spent a long time here … 10 years and ripping a Band-Aid off in 10 minutes.”

The move came as the Diamondbacks promoted top infield prospect Jordan Lawlar, which necessitated a corresponding roster change. This probably marks the end of Ahmed's remarkable 10-year tenure with the team. In 198 at-bats this season, Ahmed scored 42 hits, and two home runs, along with a .212 batting average and OPS of .560 for the 2023 Diamondbacks.

Injuries further complicated Ahmed's journey, culminating in season-ending surgery in 2022. Despite the challenges, he returned to the starting role in 2023 but continued to face offensive struggles, resulting in increased playing time for Geraldo Perdomo.

With the promotion of 21-year-old top prospect Jordan Lawlar and the desire for an offensive spark, the Diamondbacks made the tough decision to part ways with Ahmed earlier than anticipated. He will be placed on waivers in the coming days, where he's expected to go unclaimed due to the remaining salary on his contract. Ultimately, Ahmed is likely to become a free agent and explore new opportunities for the 2024 season.

Uncovering Nick Ahmed's journey with Arizona

Nick Ahmed's journey with the Diamondbacks began when he was part of a five-player return from the Braves in a trade for Justin Upton and Chris Johnson during the 2012-13 offseason. Ahmed made his MLB debut a year later and became the team's starting shortstop in 2015.

Throughout his career, Ahmed established himself as one of the game's premier defensive shortstops. He accumulated an impressive 80 runs above average according to Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) in over 7000 career innings. Among shortstops, only Andrelton Simmons had a higher DRS during that period. Statcast's Outs Above Average metric, dating back to 2015, also ranked him as one of the elite defenders at his position.

Ahmed's defensive prowess earned him consecutive Gold Glove awards in 2018 and 2019. In 2020, the Diamondbacks showed their confidence in him by signing a $32.5 million contract covering his arbitration season and three would-be free-agent years. However, Ahmed's offensive production declined, leading to struggles in subsequent seasons.

As he navigates this significant transition, Nick Ahmed's contributions and legacy with the Diamondbacks will be remembered and cherished by fans and the organization alike.