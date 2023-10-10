No one expected the Arizona Diamondbacks to take the first two games of their NLDS series against the daunting Los Angeles Dodgers. Not even the Diamondbacks players themselves.

After a 4-2 win in Game 2 on Monday night though, the D-backs are heading back home for two games needing one more victory to knock off the Dodgers and punch their ticket to the NLCS.

“Realistically, I was hoping to leave here with one win,” Diamondbacks outfielder Tommy Pham said, via Bob Nightengale “and we got two. Even better.

“But I know people are surprised. The Dodgers are a great organization. They have two guys over there (Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman) that are going to finish top-3 MVP. I get it. But we’re playing with an edge.”

A lot of Arizona's success in this series has come off the bat of Pham. Acquired at the trade deadline, Pham went 6-for-10 at the plate in the first two games against the Dodgers. He scored four times so far in the series and hit a solo home run in Game 1.

“This is a great opportunity for everyone to show the world they can play,” Pham said.

The Diamondbacks sure have shown they can hang with the big boys and it's put Arizona on the brink of its first NLCS since 2007. There's certainly no counting the Dodgers out with their aforementioned star power, but it's hard to argue the D-backs could be in a better position right now given how they've played through two games.

Tommy Pham and crew will go for the sweep at home on Wednesday night.