The Los Angeles Dodgers, of all teams, know that a strong regular season amounts to nothing if they can't carry over their stellar play towards the postseason. And in 2023, it seems like the Dodgers' past demons are haunting them once more, falling to the brink of elimination in the 2023 NLDS after a 4-2 loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

The Dodgers' bats have gone silent, with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman going cold at the plate at the worst possible time. In Game 2 against the Diamondbacks, the Dodgers, on multiple occasions, failed to capitalize on golden scoring opportunities.

In particular, during the fifth inning, with two runners on base, Betts and Freeman were unable to deliver. Betts grounded out on a fielder's choice, and with two outs in the inning and two runners in scoring position, Freeman struck out. Meanwhile, in the sixth inning, the Dodgers only scored one run after loading the bases with just one out.

The Dodgers have the requisite talent to avoid yet another embarrassing playoff exit, specifically to a team that won 16 fewer games during the regular season (100 versus 84). The law of averages means that Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman may be due for much better outings as the series shifts to Chase Field.

But the Dodgers' history of faltering in the postseason despite their NL West dominance over the past decade or so doesn't exactly bode well for their chances against the Diamondbacks. In 2019, the Dodgers memorably lost to eventual champion Washington Nationals in the NLDS, while in 2022, the Dodgers stunk it up against the San Diego Padres — continuing the trend of struggling against Wild Card teams in the first round of the playoffs.

Sure, the Dodgers may have broken through in 2020, winning a World Series title after years of playoff heartbreak. But that season was shortened by the pandemic, and the Dodgers haven't yet proven that they can mount a title push without those special circumstances.

The Dodgers, in Game 3 against the Diamondbacks, will be turning to Lance Lynn to try and rescue their season from the brink. But their heavy-hitters will need to come to play for them to have any chance of doing so.