The Arizona Diamondbacks were just three outs away from taking Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night against the Texas Rangers, but shortstop Corey Seager stepped up and clubbed a two-run moonshot homer to tie the game at five and force extra innings. The Rangers ultimately won in extras thanks to the red-hot Adolis Garcia and after the contest, D-Backs skipper Torey Lovullo couldn't help but praise Seager, who is built for the big moments.

Via Bill Shaikin:

“Big-time players do big-time things in big-time moments.”

Ain't that a fact. After all, Seager was doing these types of things for years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This ain't new. The slugger managed to take Arizona closer Paul Sewald deep, who rarely gives up any hits, never mind runs. But, it had to happen sooner or later.

As previously mentioned, Garcia stepped up and went yard to right field in the bottom of the 11th to give Texas the 6-5 victory over the Diamondbacks, sending Globe Life Field into a frenzy. Certainly a disappointing outcome for Lovullo's group, but the NL champions did show they belong on the biggest stage in the sport.

Arizona went down 2-0 in the first inning but proceeded to put up a three-spot in the top of the third. Ketel Marte also made all sorts of history in Game 1 of the Fall Classic, becoming the first player in franchise history to register 20 hits in a single postseason. With a 17-game hitting streak in the playoffs, tied for the longest streak ever, the second baseman is on the brink of setting another record if he reaches safely on Saturday.

Merrill Kelly and Jordan Montgomery will go toe to toe in Game 2 on Saturday.