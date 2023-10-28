Texas Rangers star Corey Seager gave his team life in the bottom of the ninth inning on Friday. His first-pitch, two-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald tied the game 5-5. As a result, the two teams went to extra innings. In the 11th inning, the Rangers sent ALCS MVP Adolis Garcia to the plate. And as he's done all postseason long, he came up big.

Garcia homered against Diamondbacks reliever Miguel Castro to give Texas a 6-5 victory. The Rangers now hold a 1-0 series lead in the 2023 World Series while also holding home-field advantage.

After the game, Seager spoke with the media where he spoke about what Garcia has meant to Texas this fall. “Special players step up in moments like this. And he's done it all postseason for us. It's been extremely fun to watch and extremely fun to be a part of,” he said, via Bally Sports Southwest.

The Rangers had chances to bring runs in even before the ninth. Texas left 12 runners on base against Arizona on Friday night. Furthermore, Diamondbacks pitchers issued 10 walks to Rangers hitters in Game 1. Texas was down, but it never truly felt like they were out.

“This is a resilient group. We've preached it all year, the game's not over until all the outs are made,” Seager said, via Bally Sports Southwest. “We went in there and just tried to have good at-bats in the ninth. And we continued that in the extra innings.”

The Rangers and Diamondbacks take the field again on Saturday for Game 2 of the World Series. Let's see if the Diamondbacks can even the series, or if Texas will take a commanding 2-0 lead.