While team morale and chemistry is at an all-time high in the Arizona Diamondbacks' clubhouse, manager Torey Lovullo will pay a price for the fervent loyalty he showed Monday night in a heated exchange between Philadelphia Phillies catcher JT Realmuto.

Though, it will just be financial, as the skipper will just be fined and not suspended for his ejection-causing tirade, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports. Rookie sensation Corbin Carroll was hit for the second-straight time by pitcher Matt Strahm, which prompted Lovullo to come blazing out of the dugout. He was tossed but continued to shout at Realmuto, obviously in defense of Arizona's young cornerstone.

Torey Lovullo was ejected after Corbin Carroll’s second HBP of the night. And then the benches cleared. pic.twitter.com/rpMpv7fgYm — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) June 13, 2023

Following the explosive, bench-clearing scene, which Lovullo himself admitted was a bit out of line, the Snakes roared back from a 5-1 deficit to pull off the thrilling 9-8 victory. Adding to the madness, Realmuto hit for the cycle. Both of these huge feats were overshadowed by that third-inning incident.

One could understand why Torey Lovullo would take Corbin Carroll's health so seriously. The 22-year-old left fielder, who Arizona wisely locked up before the season with a eight-year, $111 million contract, is batting .313 with 13 home runs and a top-five WAR (3.4). The Diamondbacks (41-25) surprisingly have the best record in the NL, and he is a big reason why.

Strahm did not appear to be targeting Carroll, but the Diamondbacks manager was obviously keen on sending a league-wide message, just the same. Now, any pitcher who dares to keep going inside at the 2019 first-round pick will have to brace themselves for Lovullo's impending wrath.

Whatever money that ends up costing him will probably be well worth it if it keeps the young star in the lineup and this breakout team in first place.