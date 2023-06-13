Tempers flared Monday night in Phoenix between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona's 9-8 win in the first game of a four-game set.

Phillies starting pitcher Matt Strahm hit Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll with a pitch for a second time in the bottom of the third which prompted D-backs manager Torey Lovullo to come out of the dugout. Lovullo had a brief exchange with the home plate umpire before Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto said something to him. Lovullo then started yelling at Realmuto, which prompted both benches to clear. No punches were thrown.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson was asked if he had a problem with what Lovullo did.

“Yeah, I do. Because I wouldn’t do that,” Thomson said. “I wouldn’t yell at another player.”

Lovullo was thrown out of the game and nothing else came of the small bust-up. The two teams play each other three more times in this series though, so the extra activities may not be over and done with.

Strahm said after the game that had had no intention of hitting Carroll. It wouldn’t make sense for him to do it intentionally anyway, given Carroll is a rookie with no prior disagreements with the Phillies. He's also one of the more liked players in baseball by all accounts and the Phillies were winning by four runs at the time.

No one deserved to be berated by Torey Lovullo, especially not J.T. Realmuto. Though the Diamondbacks got the last laugh with the win, Realmuto became the 17th catcher in baseball history and the first Phillie since 2004 to hit for the cycle.