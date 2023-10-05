The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in two games in the Wild Card series and are now going to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in an NL West NLDS matchup. In 2017, these two teams faced off in the NLDS, although the Dodgers swept Arizona 3-0. This time around, things could be different and Zac Gallen dropped a confident take ahead of the massive showdown (h/t Bradford Doolittle of ESPN).

“I don't think it's any secret that the Dodgers have had the division's number, had our number. I think that we've also showed a growth in the sense of the mindset and the culture change here of being able to go into Dodger Stadium and hang with them.”

The Diamondbacks went through a bit of a rebuild after that, but 2023 has been much different thanks to a number of factors, including the emergence of rookie Corbin Carroll and the masterful pitching of Gallen, who earned the start for the NL at the All-Star Game. But both rosters are different than six years ago, and the Diamondbacks only have Christian Walker and Ketel Marte who were on that 2017 team.

Familiar Foe

The Diamondbacks edged the Chicago Cubs for the final NL playoff spot and then made easy work of the Brewers, who won the NL Central, to get this match with the Dodgers.

The best-of-5 series begins on Saturday night in Los Angeles, and the first game in the desert will be on Wednesday. Of course, you can expect a packed house for the Diamondbacks' home playoff return. Despite the tough task, Zac Gallen admits his team is excited about it:

“It's an opponent we're familiar with. It's going to be a good test for sure, but everybody in that locker room is excited to get there and see what we're made of.”