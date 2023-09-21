Corbin Carroll has virtually locked up the National League Rookie of the Year Award as he continues an incredible season with the Arizona Diamondbacks — and the 23-year-old added some history to his inaugural campaign on Wednesday night.

In the D-backs' 7-1 win over the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field, Carroll stole two bases and hit a home run. He became the first rookie in MLB history to hit 25 or more home runs and add 50-plus stolen bases.

“He also joins Cesar Cedeno as the only two players to hit 25 or more homers with 50 or more stolen bases in their age 22 or younger season,” wrote MLB.com's Steven Gilbert.

It's an incredible feat for the Seattle native, but he made it clear that personal accomplishments are secondary compared to the team's ultimate goal.

“I'm proud of it,” Carroll said after Wednesday's game. “But at the same time, you know, we talked about it as a team, this is the time of the year we're not pulling for personal accomplishments. That's kind of out the window at this point. And all that matters is today and the win.”

With the victory, the Diamondbacks improve to 81-72, and currently hold the No. 2 National League wildcard spot with just nine games remaining in the regular season. Arizona hasn't qualified for the postseason since being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 NLDS.

“This is the position we played all year to put ourselves into,” Carroll explained. “And now the fun part. This is the part where you kind of reap the rewards of putting in all that work throughout the season to get to this point. And now it's just kind of emptying the tank and [putting the] foot on the gas.”

It's been a riveting month for fans of the franchise; the D-backs have won five games in a row after completing a three-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs and following it up with two more wins against the Giants, all but ending the latter's playoff hopes.

After two series in New York and Chicago against the Yankees and White Sox, Corbin Carroll and the Diamondbacks will return home for the final three games of the year against the Houston Astros. On the line is a chance to bring postseason ball back to Arizona for the first time in six years.