The Milwaukee Brewers had a disappointing end to their season, losing in two games in the Wild Card series to the Arizona Diamondbacks after winning the National League Central, and there were many reasons for the losses.

There are some obvious players to point to when discussing the Brewers' losses to the Diamondbacks. We will get to those who deserve the most blame.

With the loss, the Brewers have some uncertainty when it comes to Craig Counsel's future. His contract as manager of the team is up, meaning he could leave, even if the Brewers would like to retain him. There is a lot of speculation that Craig Counsel could leave for the New York Mets due to his ties to new president David Stearns.

We will have to wait to find that out, but let's get to the Brewers who deserve the most blame for the loss to the Diamondbacks.

2. 3B Josh Donaldson

The Brewers offense disappointed in both games. They outhit the Diamondbacks 12-9 in Game 1, 9-6 in Game 2, and 21-15 overall in the series. However, a big part of the reason the Diamondbacks won, is because they out homered the Brewers 4-1 in the series. In postseason games, it is hard to string together hits against good pitching. However, third baseman Josh Donaldson had some opportunities with runners on in both games.

In Game 1, Josh Donaldson came up with runners on second and third with one out. A deep fly ball would have given the Brewers the lead back after the Diamondbacks tied it at three. Instead, Josh Donaldson flied out to shallow center. Milwaukee did not score on the golden opportunity as a result.

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

Donaldson had other opportunities in Game 2. In the first inning, Donaldson had a chance to add a third run off of Zac Gallen. He grounded out to the pitcher to end the inning. Later on in the fourth inning after Willy Adames walked, Donaldson grounded into a double play, ending any momentum towards tacking on to the 2-0 lead. The Diamondbacks scored their first run in the next inning.

1. SP Corbin Burnes

When it was announced by Craig Counsel that starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff would miss the Wild Card round due to an injury, it became vital that the Brewers win Game 1, the game in which their ace, Corbin Burnes started.

The Brewers' offense presented an opportunity for Corbin Burnes to do exactly what was expected of him. Milwaukee jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first two innings, and right after scoring their second and third runs in the bottom of the second, Corbin Burnes immediately gave up back-to-back home runs in the top of the third to Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte to tie the game. The next inning, Burnes gave up the lead for good when Gabriel Moreno hit a home run off of him.

There were some blown opportunities on offense in this series for the Brewers, but Burnes' performance was the exact thing Milwaukee did not need in Game 1.