A fierce NL West showdown with serious playoff implications on the line will take place later tonight as the Arizona Diamondbacks travel to the Bay Area to do a face-off on the diamond with the San Francisco Giants. Let's check out our MLB odds series where our Diamondbacks-Giants prediction and pick will be revealed.

One of the more surprising teams in all of baseball this season, the Arizona Diamondbacks are currently in the midst of a hectic NL Wild Card race that seems them tied for the final postseason spot with the Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers at 57-50 overall. Not to mention, but the D-backs could also pass the Giants by winning this evening a they sit a half-game back of their division rivals in the NL West. In line to start for this must-win contest is projected to be ace and NL All-Star Game starter in Zac Gallen. Having a career year, Gallen is 11-3 with a 3.36 ERA in his 22 starts.

On the Giants' side of things, San Francisco is also enjoying a nice bounce-back season after going a dead-even 81-81 in 2o22. Despite losing 4-3 on Monday, the Giants will attempt to even up the series with one of their own studs on the mound in Alex Cobb who is 6-3 with a 2.97 ERA overall. With four wins in their last six games, can the Giants do enough to cover and get back in the win column?

Here are the Diamondbacks-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Giants Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+158)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-192)

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Giants

TV: MLB Extra Innings/NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 9:45 ET/7:45 PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

While few expected the Diamondbacks to take such a large leap forward in 2023, Arizona saw it coming the whole way coming. After a rough patch that included six consecutive losses, it appears that the D-Backs have corrected their faulty play and have positioned themselves back in good shape for a postseason run.

For obvious purposes, the Diamondbacks' best chances of covering the spread against their arch-nemesis is on the elite arm of Zac Gallen. Not only has Gallen always been a respectable hurler for the majority of his career, but he has truly transformed himself into a bonafide ace in 2o23. Bafflingly enough, Gallen has faced his struggles with the Giants over the years with a losing record of 3-4 in seven overall starts, but he certainly looked the part of a superstar pitcher when he held San Fran to only two runs on five hits in 7 2/3 innings pitched.

After having multiple closers attempting to close the door during games in the month of July, the Diamondbacks decided to go all in prior to this week's trade deadline by acquiring Seattle closer Paul Seawald to help bolster the bullpen. With a sure-fire closer to shut things down in close games, be on the lookout for the sidearmer to make his Arizona debut if called upon in what could be a nail-biting finish between two competitive teams.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Although the Giants came up just short in front of their home fans in the opening game of this series, it is important to keep in mind that San Francisco has still been playing some good ball as of late that has put them in the position that they are currently in.

However, in order to get their revenge and serve the Diamondbacks with a taste of their own medicine, it may come down to a welcomed addition of their own in the savvy veteran A.J. Pollock who has been quite the productive player, especially in the NL West over the years. Clearly, the Giants needed to make a move prior to the deadline that would give a struggling offense a much-needed boost heading into the month of August. As it stands, San Francisco recorded the least amount of runs and possessed a league-low .632 OPS in July. Indeed, the Giants won't have a chance in this one if they are unable to start August with a much different approach at the plate.

In addition, but the best chance that the Giants have at covering the spread in this one will be due to Alex Cobb. Similarly with the Diamondbacks and Gallen, Cobb has been one of the Giants' top pitchers this season and the outcome of tonight's heated clash could come down to the right arm of the 35-year-old. In store for his second start of the season versus Arizona, if Cobb pitches like he did in a road win back on May 11th where he shut out the snakes en route to 7 1/3 innings pitched, then San Francisco will be in pretty good shape.

Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick

You might as well play a game of eenie meeney miney mo in this showdown, as both teams are entering tonight's play with tremendous pitchers on the mound. However, with an incredible 29-22 record on the road, bet on the D-Backs to get the job done in back-to-back nights.

Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+158)