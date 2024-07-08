Just as they did throughout the second half of the 2023 season, the Arizona Diamondbacks haven’t made much noise during the 2024 season as the second week of July begins. However, a look at the standings shows the D-backs are on the cusp of a playoff spot, albeit in a pool of mediocrity that is the National League.

The Diamondbacks held a slim lead in the NL West with a 52-38 record on July 8, 2023. This year, they're 45-45 on that same date, sitting two games out of a wild card spot. It's a precarious position to be in at this point in the season, but the right moves before the July 30 MLB trade deadline could vault the D-backs into a playoff spot for good.

Last week was a make-or-break week for the Diamondbacks regarding their trade deadline strategy. A pair of three-game sets against divisional foes, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, represented a chance for Arizona to prove to the front office it should go all in at the deadline rather than sit on its hands.

The D-backs answered the challenge by taking two of three in both series, gaining some ground in the NL West. With a 9 1/2 game deficit separating them from the first-place Dodgers, a run for the division crown is unlikely. If Arizona can catch San Diego for second place in the division though, the D-backs will probably find themselves back in the postseason.

Some injured reinforcements are expected to return soon, but will it be enough for the Diamondbacks to stay afloat in the crowded NL playoff race? General manager Mike Hazen signaled last week that he would like to be a buyer at the deadline. Making the following moves would light a fire in the D-backs clubhouse and get fans pumped for the second half.

Acquire RHP Erick Fedde from White Sox

Perhaps no team will be more of a seller at the trade deadline than the Chicago White Sox. A disaster season continues to get worse as Chicago owns the worst record in the league by a wide margin and is on pace to win 46 games.

With that being the case, the White Sox should and will listen to offers on virtually everyone on the roster. The more highly-coveted targets (Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr.) will demand more than the Diamondbacks are likely willing to offer, but right-handed starter Erick Fedde is an ideal option for Arizona.

After spending 2023 in Korea where he won the pitching triple crown and league MVP of the KBO, Fedde is translating his success overseas into a career year in 2024. The 31-year-old has a 6-3 record with a 3.13 ERA and 1.129 WHIP. Half of his 18 starts are quality starts and he's pitched deep into games consistently as of late, tossing at least six innings in nine of his last 11 outings.

Fedde is one of 14 pitchers in the MLB with a sub-3.20 ERA and over 100 innings pitched this season. The White Sox would be wise to move him while his stock is high and could capitalize in a big way given he's under contract through the 2025 season.

The Diamondbacks are rumored to be in the mix for a controllable starting pitcher and desperately need help in the rotation. Arizona's starters have a collective 4.84 ERA in 2024. Only the Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins, the two worst teams in the National League, have a higher ERA from starters.

The D-backs recently got ace Zac Gallen back from injury and expect Eduardo Rodriguez & Merrill Kelly back at some point over the next four weeks. They can’t rely on everyone staying healthy though and can help their rotation this year and next by trading for Erick Fedde.

Another reunion with Andrew Chafin

Left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin has been traded three times throughout his 11-year MLB career, twice by the Diamondbacks. Wouldn’t it be a full-circle moment if Arizona traded for Chafin in 2024, 13 years after they selected him with the 43rd overall pick in 2011?

Chafin has been used sporadically by the Detroit Tigers this year, appearing in 32 games with a 3-2 record and a 3.86 ERA. He's pitched on consecutive days only twice since the second week of May.

Chafin's overall numbers don’t jump off the page, but teams will be in on him because of his prowess against left-handed hitters. The 34-year-old has a 2.18 ERA against lefties this season and a 2.66 ERA for his career against same-handed hitters. According to a June 27 article from The Athletic, Chafin has the best overall numbers among relievers against lefties and struck out twice as many as he's walked over the last two years.

The D-backs could use another left-handed option in the bullpen and Chafin offers familiarity. Although inconsistent at times, he was typically a reliable option for Arizona last season before his trade to the Milwaukee Brewers. Chafin had a 2.89 ERA entering July before imploding that month and never got right again.

He had a similarly bad May this season but has turned things around and made himself a hot commodity in the trade market. Chafin hasn’t allowed an earned run in nine appearances since June 5 and recorded his first save of the year this past Saturday.

The Tigers can probably get a little more value for Chafin than expected considering his intangibles and every team's need for relief help. The Diamondbacks can solve a bullpen problem by acquiring one of the top left-handed options available.

Farewell to Eugenio Suarez

The 2024 season has not been kind to Eugenio Suarez. The veteran third baseman carries a .637 OPS and is among the worst-qualified hitters in the league with a .210 batting average.

While his defense and camaraderie have kept him a valuable player for the Diamondbacks, Arizona is reportedly willing to listen to offers for Suarez. The D-backs likely wouldn’t hesitate to strike a deal if offered anything they deem worthy.

His value this season was never higher than it is right now following a red-hot week. Suarez was 8-for-19 at the plate in six games last week, notching hits in five. He capped it off with a monster performance on Sunday against the Padres, recording three hits and five RBIs, including a go-ahead two-run homer.

Maybe that was enough to convince the Diamondbacks to ride out the season with Suarez at third. If he doesn’t continue this streak into and out of the All-Star break though, Arizona has options to replace him with Geroldo Perdomo and Kevin Newman.

Although a small sample size, Perdomo has not committed an error while playing third base in his major league career. Newman, a career utilityman, played exceptionally well in place of Perdomo while the latter was sidelined with a torn meniscus earlier this season. He hit .312 in May and .356 in June, proving to be a viable option for the D-backs.

Arizona also has top prospect Jordan Lawlar waiting in the wings to take over at shortstop sooner than later. If the Diamondbacks plan to bring him up later this year, that would cause a clog on the left side of the infield.

Eugenio Suarez is the most logical choice to be the odd man out of that group. The D-backs, or any team, are unlikely to pick up his $15 million option for 2025. He is expendable and should have his days numbered in Arizona.