After making a surprise run all the way to the World Series last year, the Arizona Diamondbacks haven't quite resembled the same sort of team in 2024. Up until June, the Diamondbacks had failed to be on the positive side of the win column, which is why they're currently 41-43 and in third place in the National League West.

Though not impossible, it would be difficult for Arizona to take the West crown, as they're 10.5 games back. But, because of the down year the National League is having as a whole, last year's pennant winners are not out of things just yet. One of the four Wild Card spots is still attainable for this team, as they're just 2.5 games back of one of the spots.

Nearing the All-Star break, that also means that the MLB Trade Deadline is vastly approaching. That also means that the Diamondbacks have to figure things out over the next couple of weeks.

If the Diamondbacks have any sort of shot at becoming playoff contenders and possibly looking into becoming buyers rather than sellers (or even remaining neutral) at the deadline, they're going to have to do so in one of the toughest stretches of the season.

“My desire is for us to be in a position to buy at the Deadline and improve this team to push to the playoffs,” Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen told MLB.com. “It’s obviously been a struggle here for the first half of the season. We haven’t played consistently enough. We’ve taken on some injuries. Some of those have resolved; some of those have not. But every team, especially the teams that I’m looking at that we’re competing with, they’ve all taken on injuries.”

Starting Tuesday, the Diamondbacks begin a three-game series with division rival Dodgers in Los Angeles, then another three-game series against the San Diego Padres. Then it's back at home with the Wild Card-leading Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays. That's just before the All-Star break. By then, the team should know what they do or don't have.

If the Diamondbacks can't figure out how to scrounge up enough wins to make themselves contenders, then more than likely a few players are hitting the trade block. Here's who they could be.

Joc Pederson would get a lot of trade offers

After having a down year last season with the San Francisco Giants, Joc Pederson seems to have come back with a vengeance with the Diamondbacks. He's currently slashing .283/.378/.495 with 10 homers and 34 RBI, with an OPS of .873.

Pederson was hoping to be that extra spark for the Diamondbacks' offense this season to help put them over the top and get back to the Fall Classic. Well, he's done his part, but the rest of the team hasn't lived up to the challenge. He's just on a one-year deal with Arizona, so shipping him off wouldn't be surprising. He'd be the best outfielder on the market if available.

Christian Walker will be a free agent next season

The free agents-to-be are always the first ones to be put up for grabs, knowing the team trading them likely won't be re-signing them either because they can't afford them or don't want to pay them. Like Pederson, first baseman Christian Walker is one of those guys.

The 33-year-old is having a pretty solid season that would definitely get some looks from contending teams needing a corner infielder. His slash line looks like this: .256/.330/.472. He's hit 17 homers this season and driven in 53 runs.

Walker has been extremely important to the Diamondbacks' offense this season, which has at times been superior and at other times waned. He's more than likely going to hit free agency looking for a nice payday.

Paul Sewald might be put on the trade block

One major addition the Diamondbacks made last season before the trade deadline was that of trading for closer Paul Sewald from the Seattle Mariners. But Arizona might have known that their time with the right-hander would be short.

The 34-year-old is now in the eighth year of his career, yet he still seems to be pitching his best. Even though he started the season on the injured list with an oblique strain, he's been masterful in his 18 appearances.

Just recently Sewald picked up his 11th save of the season. He's also on a shutout streak, not allowing a single run in his last 14 frames. In fact, he's allowed just one run all season, which came in his first appearance on May 7. He's struck out 15 batters, walked three, with a 0.54 ERA and 0.51 WHIP.

We all know how valuable strong relievers are in the postseason, and there aren't many better in the league when healthy than Sewald. If he is put on the trade block, the Diamondbacks might want a decently hefty haul for him.