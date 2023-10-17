The Arizona Diamondbacks are on the road to take on the Philadelphia Phillies for game two of the NLCS. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Phillies-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Phillies took game one of this series after jumping out to an early lead. Kyle Schwarber led off the bottom of the first with a home run. Bryce Harper followed that up with a home run of his own two batters later. In the second inning, Nick Castellanos homered for this fifth time this postseason. Harper, and Trea Turner had two hits each to lead the Phillies in that category. Zack Wheeler was outstanding once again in this game. Wheeler threw six innings, allowed just three hits, two runs, and struck out eight. Craig Kimbrel made his third save of the season in the win.

Arizona had just four total hits on the night. Geraldo Perdomo supplied the only offense for the Diamondbacks. He hit a two-run home run off of Wheeler in the sixth inning. Alek Thomas had the other RBI for the Diamondbacks in the loss. Zac Gallen allowed five runs on eight hits through five innings of work in the game.

Merill Kelly will be the starting pitcher for the Diamondbacks. Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ALCS Odds: Diamondbacks-Phillies Game 2 Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-160)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+132)

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game 2

Time: 8:07 PM ET/5:07 PM PT

TV: TBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Kelly made a very good start in his outing against the Dodgers. In that game, Kelly threw 6 1/3 innings, allowed just three hits, no runs, and he struck out five. Inlcuding the regular season, he has allowed two runs or less in his last four starts. Kelly had a good regular season, and he is carrying that into the playoffs. Philadelphia is one of the better hitting teams, so this is not going to be an easy game for him. However, if he continues to pitch as he has been, the Diamondbacks will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Kelly does have a start agaisnt the Phillies this season. In that game, he allowed just three runs on three hits through six innings of work. He also struck out seven in that game. Now, that game was played in Arizona, and this one is in Philadelphia. However, this is the playoffs. Anything can happen. If Kelly can have the same type of start, the Diamondbacks will cover the spread.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Aaron Nola is having a great postseason. He has made two starts, and both were very good. He has totaled 12 2/3 innings pitched, nine hits allowed, 12 strikeouts, and two walks. In those games, he has a 1.42 ERA. The Atlanta Braves got him for two runs, but Nola was able to shut out the Miami Marlins. With this being a home game, Nola should be very comfortable on the mound. If he can continue to pitch well, the Phlilies will cover the spread.

The Phillies have won 10 of Nola's last 11 starts. They also won his start against the Diamondbacks earlier this season. In that game, Nola gave up four runs, but he struck out nine, and went 6 2/3 innings. A start like that will go a long way towards helping the Phillies cover the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Phillies Game 2 Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a fun series, and game one proved that. The Phillies got off to a hot start, and that is why they won the game. However, they still only won by two. I think this game is going to be a close one, and both pitchers will throw well. I am going to take the Diamondbacks to cover this spread, and keep the Diamondbacks in the game.

Final Diamondbacks-Phillies Game 2 Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-160), Under 7.5 (-110)