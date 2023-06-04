Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo is being rewarded for leading his team to such a strong start in the 2023 MLB season. The Diamondbacks are giving Torey Lovullo a one-year contract extension that runs through the 2024 season, according to MLB.com's Steve Gilbert.

The Diamondbacks might be the biggest surprise in all of MLB with more than 36% of the season complete. In his seventh year as the Diamondbacks manager, Lovullo has Arizona tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West. Both teams are 35-24 and tied for the best record in the National League.

Lovullo hasn't experienced a ton of success on the Diamondbacks' bench. In his first season as Arizona's manager, Lovullo led the Diamondbacks to 93 wins and a trip to the NLDS. The Dodgers swept the Diamondbacks in the 2017 MLB playoffs. It marked Arizona's first and only postseason appearance under Lovullo.

Arizona had winning seasons in both 2018 and 2019 but failed to win the division or earn a wild-card berth. The team went 25-35 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Arizona bottomed out in 2021, going 52-110. The organization stuck by its manager, giving Lovullo a one-year extension with a team option for the 2023 campaign.

Following three straight losing seasons, the Diamondbacks might be ready to contend again. It appears that Arizona's resurgence in 2023 has bought Lovullo at least one more year with the club.

Arizona is second in the NL in runs scored. Rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll is hitting .282/.368/.503. Lordes Gurriel Jr. leads the team with a .909 OPS.

The Diamondbacks host the Atlanta Braves Sunday afternoon in the rubber match of a three-game series.