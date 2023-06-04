The Atlanta Braves (34-24) travel to the desert to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-24) Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Braves-Diamondbacks prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Braves are batting .273 this weekend in Arizona. Eddie Rosario has five hits in eight at-bats, including two home runs to lead the Braves offense. Sean Murphy has four hits while Ronald Acuna Jr. has the other home run for the Braves. Despite hitting the ball well, the Braves have only scored six runs in two games this series. On the mound, Atlanta has gotten a quality start from both their starting pitchers this series. Their bullpen has not given up an earned run in four innings pitched.

The Diamondbacks are hitting a whopping .203 this series. Evan Longoria has the only home run for the Diamondbacks, but Arizona does have five doubles. Three different batters have two hits on the weekend, but that is the most for Arizona. On the mound, the Diamondbacks have allowed seven runs in 18 innings of work and walked eight. That starting pitchers have given up seven of those runs in 11 2/3 innings pitched. The starters have also issued seven of the eight walks.

Michael Soroka will start against Zac Gallen in this game.

Here are the Braves-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Diamondbacks Odds

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-178)

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Braves vs. Diamondbacks

TV: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Arizona

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Soroka is making his second start of the season after a rocky first one. It seemed like he had some nerves, but that is understandable since it was his first start since 2020. The Diamondbacks are slightly worse against right-handed pitching and the Braves seem to have their lineup figured out this weekend. If Soroka can stick to the same game plan and pitch stategy that they have been doing, the Braves will cover the spread.

The Braves have the fourth best OPS in the MLB. They can get on base and hit for some power. Atlanta has the third most home runs and seventh most runs scored this season. If they can find a way to see the ball well in this game and get to Gallen, they will cover this spread. It is a hard task, but their offense is capable of it.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Zac Gallen is one of the better pitchers in baseball. Besides the start against Pittsburgh, Gallen had a very good month of May. On the season, Gallen is top-20 in innings pitched, ERA, and K/9. He needs to be on his best game against a solid Braves offense, but he usually can rise to the occasion.

Gallen Ranks really well in chase rate this season, which is why he has a lot of success. He forces hitters to chase out of the zone and get themselves out. Atlanta has the eighth highest chase rate this season, so Gallen is in a good matchup. If he can force the Braves to chase pitches in the dirt and out of the zone, the Diamondbacks will cover the spread.

Final Braves-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

This game should be close, just like the first two. However, with the Braves being the underdogs, expect them to keep the game close and cover the spread.

Final Braves-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Braves +1.5 (-178), Over 8.5 (-115)