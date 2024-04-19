It is an NL West battle as the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Giants prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
The Diamondbacks and Giants are playing game three of the series on Saturday. In the first game of the series, the Giants dominated. Logan Webb went seven innings without giving up a run while striking out five. Further, he retired 19 straight batters at one point. Wilmer Flores was a hero on offense, delivering a pinch-hit, two-run double, as the Giants won 5-0. In game two of the series, Jordan Montgomery will be on the mound for the Diamondbacks. He is making his first start of the season in this one. The Giants will be sending Blake Snell to the mound. He is 0-2 with a 12.86 ERA.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Giants Odds
Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline: -116
San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-182)
Moneyline: -102
Over: 7.5 (-120)
Under: 7.5 (-102)
How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Giants
Time: 4:05 PM ET/ 1:05 PM PT
TV: ARID/NBCSBA
Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the game with the Giants on April 19th.
The Diamondbacks are third in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 12th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging percentage. Ketel Marte leads the way. He is hitting .321 on the year with a .374 on-base percentage. He has six doubles and five home runs this year, good for 11 RBIs and 20 runs scored. Further, he has walked eight times and stolen na base. Christian Walker is also having a solid year. he is hitting .247 on the year with a .389 on-base percentage. He has a double and three home runs for his 11 RBIs, while also scoring 144 times this year.
Lourdes Gurries Jr. is driving in a ton of runs. He is hitting .297 on the year with a .429 on-base percentage. Further, he has three doubles and five home runs, good for 20 RBIs and 14 runs scored. Crobin Carroll has scored 11 times this year. He has two doubles and a home run, for five RBIs whole hitting just .227. Still, he has a .341 on-base percentage and has stolen eight bases.
The Diamondbacks are 15th in team ERA, 17th in WHIP, and 24th in opponent batting average. It will be Zac Gallen on the mound for the Diamondbacks. He is 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA and a 1.14 WHOP. Last time out he gave up just four hits over six innings and did not give up a run, taking the win over the CXardinals. Current members of the Giants have hit a lifetime .250 off FGallen, with a home run and 14 RBIS. Mike Yastrzemski has been the best, hitting .333 with five RBIs in his career against Gallen.
Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the game with the Diamondbacks on April 19th.
The Giants are 23rd in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 25th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging percentage. Matt Champman has not been hitting great, but he is driving in runs. He has four doubles and four home runs on the year, but he is hitting just .200. He has a .256 on-base percentage while scoring 12 times and having 12 RBIs. Michael Conforto leads the team in RBIs this year. He is hitting .279 on the year and has a .329 on-base percentage. He has five doubles and four home runs. That gives him 14 RBIS on the year.
LaMonte Wade Jr. is also having a solid year. He has hit .370 on the year with a .474 on-base percentage. He has three doubles and a home run this year, with six RBIs and eight runs scored. Jorge Soler is scoring plenty this year. He has 11 runs scored this year. Soler is hitting .239 on the year with a .345 on-base percentage. He has four doubles and three home runs with five RBIs as well.
The Giants are fourth in team ERA, second in WHIP, and first in opponent batting average. It will be Kyle Harrison on the mound for the Giants in this one. He is 2-1 on the year with a 4.70 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP. Last time out, he gave up three runs over six innings, in a win over the Marlins. Kyle Harrison has never faced the Diamondbacks in his career.
Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick
The Diamondback's offense has been wonderful this year. They are scoring plenty of runs and getting on base well. They have been great with runners in scoring positions as well. Kyle Harrison has been solid this year as a starting pitcher, but he has given multiple runs in each start this year. With how the Diamondback's offense has been, plus Gallen on the mound, take the Diamdnabcks in this one.
Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks ML (-116)